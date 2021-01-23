Kane Lim Net Worth: Kane Lim is a Singaporean investor, collector and reality television star who has a net worth of $20 million. Though it should be noted that Kane is reputed to come from a family back in Singapore that worth billions thanks to investments in shopping malls, commercial real estate, oil and tankers in South East Asia.

Kane first became widely-known in January 2021 when he debuted as one of the stars of the Netflix reality show "Bling Empire". The show follows the lives of a group of extremely wealthy Asians in Los Angeles.

The details of Kane's background and purported family wealth have not been officially confirmed. According to Kane, growing up he was not pampered like other wealthy kids back in Singapore. For example, instead of being chauffeured to school each day, his father forced him to use public transportation. The family reportedly owns shopping malls and office buildings, primarily in Thailand.

In 2019 Kane told an interviewer that he began investing in stocks at the age of 17 using a loan from his father. He reportedly paid the loan back within two months and two years later had generated a "seven figure" personal fortune. Today Kane is investing his fortune in Los Angeles real estate in an effort to expand his family's empire westward.

Kane's shoe collection has been reported as being worth $365,000.