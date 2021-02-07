Joel Glazer Net Worth: Joel Glazer is an American businessman who has a net worth of $1 billion. Joel is a member of the Glazer family which owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Manchester United.

Joel Glazer was born on March 31, 1967 in Rochester, New York. He is one of six children born to Malcolm and Linda Glazer. Malcolm Glazer was a college dropout who parlayed a small fortune earned owning trailer parks into a global investment empire. Malcolm's holding company First Allied Corporation eventually acquired lucrative stakes in dozens of companies, notably Formica and Harley-Davidson. When Malcolm died in 2014, he was worth $4.6 billion. Control of the family business, including the sports team empires, went to his widow and six children.

Joel and his brother Bryan were instrumental in helping their father acquire the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL franchise in 1995. The family paid $192 million for the team. Today the team is worth north of $2.5 billion.

Today Bryan and Joel serve as co-Chairman of the team. They represent the team at all league meetings. Joel also serves as co-Chairman of Manchester United.