What is Jamie Kern Lima's net worth?

Jamie Kern Lima is an American entrepreneur and journalist who has a net worth of $650 million. Jamie Kern Lima is an entrepreneur and author best known for founding IT Cosmetics, a beauty company she built from her apartment and sold to L'Oréal for $1.2 billion in 2016. As a former news anchor struggling with rosacea, she developed makeup products that could withstand harsh studio lights while covering skin conditions. Her innovative approach to marketing, including authentic before-and-after demonstrations on QVC, helped transform IT Cosmetics into one of the largest luxury makeup companies in the United States. Lima became the first female CEO of a L'Oréal brand in the company's history and has since become an influential voice in entrepreneurship and women's empowerment.

Early Career and Inspiration

Before founding IT Cosmetics, Lima worked as a morning news anchor in Portland, Oregon. Her struggles with rosacea and hyperpigmentation made it difficult to find makeup that could provide coverage while looking natural on camera. This personal challenge, combined with her experience under unforgiving studio lights, inspired her to create better cosmetic solutions for women with similar skin concerns.

Building IT Cosmetics

In 2008, Lima and her husband Paulo invested their life savings of $1,000 to start IT Cosmetics. Working from their apartment, they collaborated with plastic surgeons and dermatologists to develop products that combined skincare with makeup. Their breakthrough came in 2010 when Lima secured a spot on QVC. Despite initial skepticism, her authentic approach of removing her makeup on live television to demonstrate the products' effectiveness resonated with viewers.

Growth and Innovation

Under Lima's leadership, IT Cosmetics became known for its problem-solving products and inclusive marketing approach. The company expanded from a single product to over 300 beauty solutions, with signature items like Bye Bye Under Eye concealer becoming cult favorites. Lima's dedication to featuring real women with real skin concerns in advertising campaigns helped build a loyal customer base and challenged traditional beauty industry standards.

L'Oréal Acquisition and Legacy

The 2016 acquisition by L'Oréal for $1.2 billion marked a historic moment in the beauty industry. Lima remained CEO of IT Cosmetics until 2019, focusing on scaling the brand globally while maintaining its core values. Her success story has inspired countless entrepreneurs, particularly women, demonstrating how authenticity and persistence can lead to extraordinary achievements.

Current Ventures and Impact

After stepping down from IT Cosmetics, Lima authored the New York Times bestseller "Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable" (2021). She now focuses on mentoring entrepreneurs and speaking about business leadership, self-belief, and overcoming rejection. Through her platform, she advocates for greater representation in business and champions aspiring entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds.