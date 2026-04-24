What is Jackie Walters' net worth?

Jackie Walters is an American doctor and reality television star who has a net worth of $3 million.

Jackie Walters is best known for her long-running role on Bravo's "Married to Medicine." A board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist with more than two decades of experience, Dr. Jackie has built a respected medical career in Atlanta while also becoming one of the most recognizable faces in reality television. Known for her calm demeanor and authoritative presence, she is often viewed as the voice of reason on the series, balancing drama with professionalism. Outside of television, Walters has earned a reputation for treating a high-profile clientele and advocating for women's health. Her personal journey, including her battle with breast cancer, has further shaped her public image, inspiring her philanthropic work and deepening her connection with audiences.

Early Life and Education

Dr. Jacqueline "Jackie" Walters was born and raised in Port Gibson, Mississippi, a small rural town where she developed a strong work ethic and disciplined mindset from an early age. Growing up in the South, she embraced a "work hard, play hard" philosophy that would later define both her medical career and personal resilience.

Walters pursued an extensive academic path, earning dual Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Mississippi and Alcorn State University. She then went on to receive her medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine. In 1997, she completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology through a program affiliated with the Medical Center of Central Georgia and Mercer University.

Medical Career

Dr. Jackie has spent more than 20 years in private practice as a board-certified OB/GYN, establishing herself as a trusted physician in the Atlanta medical community. She is affiliated with Northside Hospital, where she has built a reputation for excellence in women's healthcare.

Her patient roster has included several high-profile clients, such as Toni Braxton, Kandi Burruss, and Eva Marcille. Known for her professionalism and discretion, Walters has successfully balanced the demands of a high-profile practice with her public-facing career.

Television and Public Profile

In 2013, Walters became an original cast member of Married to Medicine. The show, which follows the lives of doctors and their spouses in Atlanta, featured her alongside fellow cast members such as Simone Whitmore, Quad Webb, Toya Bush-Harris, Mariah Huq, and Gregory Lunceford. Over the years, she was a central figure on the series, often serving as a stabilizing presence and voice of reason amid the show's conflicts.

Her role on television has allowed her to expand her influence beyond medicine, using the platform to discuss health, relationships, and personal challenges with a broad audience.

Philanthropy and Health Advocacy

A two-time breast cancer survivor, Dr. Jackie has turned her personal health battles into a source of advocacy and inspiration. In 2013, she founded the 50 Shades of Pink Foundation, which focuses on supporting breast cancer survivors by addressing both their physical and emotional well-being.

Through her foundation and public platform, Walters has become an outspoken advocate for early detection, treatment, and holistic care, particularly within underserved communities.

Personal Life

Dr. Jackie is married to Curtis Berry, and their relationship has been featured prominently on "Married to Medicine." Her battle with breast cancer resulted in infertility, a deeply personal challenge she has openly discussed, including her exploration of surrogacy.

While she does not have biological children, Walters is a devoted stepmother to Curtis's daughter and a proud grandmother. Her openness about her personal struggles has resonated with viewers, further strengthening her connection with audiences and reinforcing her role as both a medical professional and a public figure.