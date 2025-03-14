What is Heidi Ueberroth's Net Worth and Salary?

Heidi Ueberroth is an American business executive who has a net worth of $40 million. Heidi Ueberroth serves as an executive co-chair of the Pebble Beach Company and the president and managing partner of Globicon. In 2023, she was instrumental in bringing the first US Women's Open to Pebble Beach Golf Links, and in securing future US Women's Opens on the course through 2048. Earlier in her career, Ueberroth spent nearly two decades in various executive positions in the NBA.

She is the daughter of Peter Ueberroth, the former commissioner of Major League Baseball. Her father became commissioner in 1984 and stepped down in 1989. Her father went on to serve as the chairman of the US Olympic Committee from 2004 to 2008. In 1999 Peter led a group of investors that included Arnold Palmer and Clint Eastwood in buying the Pebble Beach golf course for $820 million.

Early Life and Education

Heidi Ueberroth was born in 1967 in Los Angeles, California as the second of four children of Ginny and Peter, who ran a major travel business. Her sports-loving father later organized the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and served five years as commissioner of MLB. As a teenager, Ueberroth worked such jobs as caterer, lifeguard, and swimming instructor. Raised by her parents as a world traveler, she spent her senior year of high school in the French-speaking part of Switzerland. For her higher education, Ueberroth attended Vanderbilt University, from which she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature. She subsequently did a six-week intensive French-language program at Middlebury College.

Career Beginnings

After working as an advertising sales assistant as a young adult, Ueberroth began her career in earnest in 1987 at Ohlmeyer Communications Company in Paris, France. During her time there through 1992, she served in the roles of director, manager, and sales and programming executive. Subsequently, from 1992 to 1994, Ueberroth worked as director of sales at ESPN, which had acquired Ohlmeyer Communications.

NBA

In 1994, Ueberroth joined the NBA as director of international media, a position she held through 1997. After that, from 1997 to 1999, she was the vice president of international television. Ueberroth worked her way up the NBA corporate ranks over the ensuing decade, holding such positions as leader of global media properties and marketing partnerships, executive vice president, senior vice president, and president. From 2009 to 2013, as president of NBA International, Ueberroth helped guide the league's global expansion and spearhead the creation of NBA China.

Globicon

After leaving the NBA in 2013, Ueberroth founded the private investment and advisory firm Globicon, which specializes in the areas of media, sports, and hospitality. At the company, which is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, she serves as president and managing partner.

Golf

During her trips around the world for the NBA, Ueberroth began playing golf on the regular. She increasingly incorporated it into her work, and became an avid golfer. In 2010, she joined the board of the Pebble Beach Company, which had been purchased in 1999 by a group that included her father. Later, in 2020, she became an executive co-chair of the company, overseeing management of all operations of Pebble Beach Resorts. In 2023, Ueberroth was instrumental in bringing the first US Women's Open to Pebble Beach Golf Links, and in securing future US Women's Opens on the course through 2048. She also serves as the director of the nonprofit Monterey Peninsula Foundation, which hosts the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Elsewhere, Ueberroth is one of the few female members of Augusta National.

Other Positions

Ueberroth is a member of several boards of directors, including those at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Signature Aviation, and Electronic Arts. She also serves as a director of the national boards of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and First Tee. Additionally, Ueberroth is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Salary

As a board member of Electronic Arts, in a typical year, Heidi is paid a salary of $240,000. She is also given an annual grant of equity. In 2018, as an example, she was granted shares worth around $200,000 as additional compensation.