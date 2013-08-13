Heather Bilyeu net worth: Heather Bilyeu is an American real estate agent and reality television personality who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Heather Bilyeu earned her real estate license in both California and Nevada in 2003. Since then, she has gone on to become one of the most successful real estate agents on the West Coast. She focuses the majority of her real estate work on the Hollywood Hills and Wilshire Corridor areas. She is known among real estate circles for her ability to negotiate, the speed at which she is able to close deals, and excellent customer service. She has a number of celebrity clients, and currently works for Keller Williams Hollywood Hills. She has gained national recognition appearing on the Bravo reality series, "Million Dollar Listing". She is the long-time girlfriend of "Million Dollar Listing" star, Josh Altman. The pair announced their engagement in August of 2013. Info Category: Richest Business › Executives Net Worth: $500 Thousand 💰 Compare Heather Bilyeu's Net Worth

