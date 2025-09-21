Last Updated: September 22, 2025
Category:
Richest BusinessExecutives
Net Worth:
$50 Thousand
Gender:
Male
Profession:
Actor
  1. What Is Will Hayden's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life
  3. Red Jacket Firearms
  4. Sons Of Guns
  5. Downfall And Legal Troubles

What is Will Hayden's net worth?

Will Hayden is an American business owner and former reality television star who has a net worth of $50 thousand. Will Hayden is a former American gunsmith, television personality, and entrepreneur who rose to national prominence as the star of the Discovery Channel reality series "Sons of Guns." The show, which aired from 2011 to 2014, documented the operations of Red Jacket Firearms, a custom weapons business founded by Hayden in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. For several seasons, Hayden became a recognizable figure on television, showcasing his expertise in firearms design and modification while entertaining a growing audience of gun enthusiasts. However, his career and public image collapsed following his arrest and conviction on multiple sexual assault charges, which led to the cancellation of the show and a life sentence in prison. His story reflects both the heights of reality television fame and the devastating consequences of criminal behavior.

Early Life

William Michale Hayden was born in 1965 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He grew up with an interest in firearms, hunting, and mechanical work, developing skills that would later form the foundation of his career. As a young man, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he further refined his knowledge of weapons and engineering. After leaving the military, Hayden continued working with firearms, establishing himself locally as a skilled gunsmith.

Red Jacket Firearms

In the late 1990s, Hayden founded Red Jacket Firearms, named after the Native American chief Tecumseh, who was sometimes called "Red Jacket." The company began as a small shop specializing in customized firearms, focusing on everything from hunting rifles to tactical weapons. Over time, Red Jacket built a reputation for innovative designs and modifications, attracting attention from collectors, sportsmen, and military enthusiasts.

Hayden's approach combined technical expertise with a showman's flair, making his shop stand out in the crowded firearms industry. By the mid-2000s, Red Jacket Firearms had developed into a well-known regional business, setting the stage for its leap to television.

Photo By: James Atoa/Everett Collection/via Alamy

Sons of Guns

In 2011, Discovery Channel debuted "Sons of Guns," a reality series centered on Hayden and his team at Red Jacket Firearms. The show highlighted the process of designing and building custom firearms, including historical restorations and high-powered modern weapons. Hayden's personality—equal parts tough, pragmatic, and paternal—made him the central figure of the series, while the shop's crew added drama and humor to the episodes.

The program was a surprise hit, tapping into both the popularity of reality television and the growing fascination with firearms culture in the United States. Over five seasons, "Sons of Guns" attracted millions of viewers, turning Hayden into an unlikely reality star. The exposure also boosted Red Jacket Firearms, bringing in new customers and expanding the company's profile far beyond Louisiana.

Hayden's success unraveled in 2014 when he was arrested on charges of aggravated rape and indecent behavior with juveniles. The allegations were deeply disturbing and involved multiple victims, including his own daughter. Discovery Channel immediately canceled "Sons of Guns," and Red Jacket Firearms severed ties with him, distancing the business from its founder.

In 2017, Hayden was convicted on two counts of aggravated rape and one count of forcible rape. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years, effectively ending his life outside the penal system. The severity of the crimes and the high-profile nature of his downfall shocked fans of the show and destroyed his reputation.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
