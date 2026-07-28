What Is George Farmer's Net Worth?

George Farmer is a British-American businessman, political activist, and former technology executive who has a net worth of $10 million.

George Farmer is best known for serving as chief executive of Parler and its parent company, Parlement Technologies, during a turbulent period for the conservative social network. He took control in 2021 as Parler returned to Apple's App Store after being removed in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Farmer oversaw efforts to rebuild the platform, diversify its technology infrastructure, and position it as an alternative to larger social-media companies. He later negotiated a proposed sale to Kanye West, though the transaction was abandoned. Farmer is also the former chairman of Turning Point UK and the husband of conservative commentator Candace Owens. He comes from a wealthy British family: his father, metals trader Michael Farmer, became Baron Farmer and entered the House of Lords. George's personal wealth, however, comes from his own investments, executive work, and family assets rather than automatically including the full fortune of his father or wife.

Early Life

George Thomas Stahel Farmer was born on July 7, 1990, in London, England. His parents are Michael Farmer and Jennifer Potts. Michael built a fortune trading metals, particularly copper, and became known in financial circles as "Mr. Copper." He was appointed to the House of Lords as Baron Farmer in 2014.

George grew up with access to elite British education and business networks. He attended St Paul's School in London, one of the country's best-known private schools.

Oxford and Political Interests

Farmer studied theology at the University of Oxford. While there, he was a member of the Bullingdon Club, the exclusive dining society whose former members have included prominent British politicians and business leaders.

His theological studies remained important after university. Farmer was raised in an evangelical Christian environment but later converted to Catholicism. He has spoken publicly about doctrine, marriage, and the role of faith in political and family life.

Farmer became involved in conservative politics and fundraising. He supported organizations focused on free markets, nationalism, religious values, and opposition to progressive campus activism.

Turning Point UK

In 2019, Farmer became chairman of Turning Point UK, the British branch of the American conservative student organization Turning Point USA. The launch attracted support from several Conservative Party politicians but also faced criticism from student groups and British commentators who objected to importing American-style political tactics.

Farmer's position connected him to a network of conservative media figures in the United States. Candace Owens was then serving as communications director for Turning Point USA, and their shared political circles led to their meeting.

His tenure as chairman was relatively brief, but it established him as a public participant in the transatlantic conservative movement.

Parler

Farmer became chief executive of Parler and Parlement Technologies in May 2021. The company promoted itself as a free-speech alternative to Twitter and attracted a large conservative audience.

Parler had been removed from Apple's and Google's app stores and lost Amazon Web Services hosting after the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Technology companies said the platform had failed to moderate threats and violent content adequately. Parler disputed portions of that characterization and argued that dominant technology companies were using their power to suppress competitors and political viewpoints.

Farmer took over as the app returned to Apple's store under revised moderation policies. He worked to stabilize operations, restore distribution, and develop infrastructure less dependent on major outside providers.

In 2022, Parlement Technologies announced that Kanye West had agreed in principle to acquire Parler. The proposed deal followed restrictions placed on West's accounts at other platforms because of antisemitic statements. Farmer described West as a victim of cancellation and argued that he should control a platform where he could speak freely.

The acquisition was terminated later that year. Parlement also acquired cloud-services company Dynascale as part of an effort to build a broader technology business. Farmer stepped down as chief executive in 2023 when Parler's new owner temporarily shut down the platform for restructuring.

Other Business and Media Work

Farmer has participated in private investment, political media, and technology ventures. His family background gave him access to capital and experienced advisers, but his exact holdings are not publicly disclosed.

He has appeared in interviews discussing free speech, technology concentration, Catholicism, marriage, and British-American politics. Farmer generally maintains a lower public profile than Owens and frequently handles business and family responsibilities away from her daily media output.

Marriage to Candace Owens

Farmer met Candace Owens in London in December 2018. Their relationship progressed extraordinarily quickly. He proposed approximately two and a half weeks after they met, initially making the proposal during a video call.

The couple legally married in August 2019 and held a larger ceremony later that month at Trump Winery in Virginia. Their wedding brought together British aristocratic traditions and prominent figures from American conservative politics.

They have four children: three sons and a daughter. The family lives in Nashville, Tennessee. Farmer became a U.S. citizen in 2025 while retaining British citizenship.

Family Wealth

Farmer is the son of a wealthy peer, but his father's assets should not be treated as if they are already George's personal property. Baron Farmer's metals-trading fortune, investments, estate planning, and charitable commitments remain legally separate.

Similarly, Candace Owens has her own media company, subscription revenue, speaking income, and intellectual property. George's net worth is based on his executive compensation, investments, family-provided assets, and business interests without combining the full fortunes of his father and wife.