Gavin Maloof Net Worth

What is Gavin Maloof's net worth?

Gavin Maloof is an American businessman who has a net worth of $300 million. Gavin Maloof is best known for his role in the Maloof family empire and for serving as a public-facing owner and operator of major professional sports franchises. As one of the five children of George J. Maloof Sr., Gavin grew up inside a privately held business dynasty built on beer distribution and later expanded into casinos, banking, entertainment, and professional sports. While the family's fortune was established quietly by the first generation, Gavin and his brothers helped push the Maloof name into national prominence through high-visibility investments, particularly in the NBA and Las Vegas gaming.

Gavin became most widely known during the family's ownership of the Sacramento Kings, where he and his brother Joe acted as the principal operators and spokesmen for the franchise. Under their leadership, the Kings experienced both competitive success and prolonged off-court controversy, including years of disputes over arena financing and attempted relocations. Outside of sports, Gavin was deeply involved in the rise of the Palms Casino Resort, a property that redefined Las Vegas nightlife culture in the early 2000s. His career reflects both the upside and volatility of second-generation family wealth, blending ambition, branding, and risk in equal measure.

Early Life and Education

Gavin Maloof was born on October 9, 1956, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is of Lebanese and Irish descent and was raised alongside his siblings Joe, Adrienne, George Jr., and Phillip in a household centered around the family business. His father, George J. Maloof Sr., controlled a lucrative Coors beer distributorship and steadily expanded into hotels, casinos, and professional sports ownership before his death in 1980.

Gavin attended college in the western United States and, like his siblings, was groomed from an early age to participate in the family's enterprises. After his father's death, the Maloof children collectively assumed greater responsibility for managing and expanding the family holdings under the guidance of their mother, Colleen Maloof.

Role in the Maloof Family Businesses

Gavin Maloof emerged as one of the most outward-facing executives within Maloof Companies. He was particularly active in business development, branding, and relationship management, often representing the family in negotiations, media appearances, and league meetings.

He played a key role in the family's Las Vegas gaming operations, including the Fiesta Rancho casino and later the Palms Casino Resort. The Palms, which opened in 2001, became a cultural phenomenon known for celebrity clientele, nightlife-driven branding, and crossover appeal with music and entertainment. While operational leadership largely fell to his brother George Jr., Gavin was instrumental in promoting the property and positioning it as a destination beyond traditional casino gambling.

Sacramento Kings Ownership

Gavin Maloof became a nationally recognizable figure during the Maloof family's ownership of the Sacramento Kings. The family acquired a minority stake in the franchise in 1998 and took majority control the following year, with Gavin and his brother Joe serving as the public faces of ownership. They were highly visible at games, NBA meetings, and in media appearances, positioning themselves as hands-on owners during a period when the league was becoming increasingly personality-driven.

The Kings enjoyed a competitive peak in the early 2000s, emerging as a perennial playoff contender and one of the NBA's most exciting teams. Over time, however, the relationship between the Maloofs and the city of Sacramento deteriorated amid disputes over public funding for a new arena. Gavin was frequently at the center of prolonged negotiations, relocation threats, and failed deals involving potential moves to Anaheim and Seattle.

In 2013, after the NBA blocked a proposed relocation to Seattle, the Maloofs agreed to sell their controlling stake in the Kings to a Sacramento-based ownership group led by Vivek Ranadivé. The sale valued the franchise at approximately $534 million and ended one of the most contentious ownership tenures in modern NBA history. Since the Maloofs' exit and the completion of a new downtown arena, the franchise's value has increased dramatically, with recent estimates placing the Kings' worth at roughly $4 billion, underscoring how significantly NBA franchise economics have shifted since the family's departure.

Maloof Money Cup and Sports Branding

In addition to traditional sports ownership, Gavin co-founded the Maloof Money Cup with his brother Joe. Launched in 2008, the competition became one of the most prominent professional skateboarding events in the world, featuring high prize money and international stops.

The Maloof Money Cup positioned the family within youth and action sports culture, expanding the Maloof brand beyond casinos and basketball. Though the event was eventually discontinued, it reflected Gavin's interest in unconventional sports marketing and experiential branding.

Later Years and Public Profile

Following the sale of the Kings and the restructuring of the Palms, Gavin Maloof stepped back from the level of public exposure that had defined much of his career. While he remains connected to family business interests and investments, his profile today is far lower than during the height of the Maloof empire's visibility.