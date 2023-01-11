Gavin Free Net Worth:

What is Gavin Free's Net Worth?

Gavin Free is an English actor, director, producer, and internet personality who has a net worth of $5 million. Gavin Free is best known for creating and co-hosting the YouTube-based web series, "The Slow Mo Guys." Today the Slow Mo Guys have 15 million subscribers and 2.5 billion views on YouTube. Gavin Free is also known for his slow-motion cinematography work on films like Hot Fuzz, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Snow White and the Huntsman, Dredd, and has also worked on slow-motion footage for the BBC show, Top Gear. In 2016 he starred in Rooster Teeth's film Lazer Team which had a full theatrical release. He has been nominated for and won several web awards. He won the 2016 Streamy Award for Cinematography.

Early Life

Free was born on May 23, 1988 in Thame, England. He attended Lord William's School for his secondary education. He was interested in cameras and film from a young age and devoted much of his free time to developing a skillset in these areas. He completed his secondary education in 2006. Prior to beginning his career in film and production, he worked at the local Waitrose, a supermarket in England.

Early Career

In 2006, Free joined Green Door Films, a production house in Europe. It was the first European production house to use Phantom digital high-speed cameras as a source of slow motion, which interested Free. He worked at Green Door as a data technician and camera operator. Some of the projects that he worked on during his time at Green Door include music videos for artists like U2, Klaxons, Kasabian, The Chemical Brothers, and X-Press 2.

Rooster Teeth

In 2009, he was hired by Rooster Teeth Productions, an Austin, Texas-based company to work as the director of the seventh season of "Red vs. Blue," a machinima mini-series. He also directed the production company's mini-series, "Relocated." During his early years at Rooster Teeth, he also began appearing in some videos. He acted in the comedy mini-series "Captain Dynamic" and also appeared in "Rooster Teeth Shorts." He had also joined Achievement Hunter, a video gaming division of Rooster Teeth, back in 2008, where he worked as a host of series like "Let's Play" and of the podcast "Off Topic." He regularly appeared in video tutorials of how to get various achievements and find Easter eggs in video games.

The Slow Mo Guys

In 2010, Free created the web series "The Slow Mo Guys" on YouTube. He created the series along with his friend Daniel Gruchy whom he had met some years earlier when the two both worked at Waitrose. The series features various objects that the pair film using Free's Phantom high-speed cameras. The show developed a steady following that grew over the years. In April of 2011, the show was voted the winner of YouTube's "On the Rise" program, which highlights new YouTube channels that are growing in popularity. In September of 2012, Free and Gruchy were featured on "The Tonight Show." The following year, Free announced that "The Slow Mo Guys" had been picked up by Rooster Teeth and that future episodes of the series would be released on Rooster Teeth's website in addition to the preexisting YouTube channel. In February of 2015, Free and Gruchy created a partner channel, "The Slow Mo Guys 2," which features content that does not fit on the main channel. In February of 2022, their main channel had over 14 million subscribers.

Meanwhile, Free also continued developing new content for Rooster Teeth. In 2013, he began starring in the series "Immersion." In that series, he tested video concepts in real life alongside his friend and co-worker, Michael Jones. He also appeared as a contestant on the second season of Rooster Teeth's gaming show, "The Gauntlet." In 2014, he began starring in the animated superhero comedy web series, "X-Ray and Vav." He voiced the character of Vav. The season was renewed for a second season in July of 2015. The same year, he also appeared in the murder mystery comedy series "Ten Little Roosters" as a fictionalized version of himself. He was also a contestant on the improvised comedy series "@midnight" on Comedy Central. In October of 2015, Free became the creative director of Rooster Teeth, though he decided to step down from the role a year later in order to dedicate more of his time to "The Slow Mo Guys."

Free still continued working with Rooster Teeth, though not in a leadership role. He starred in their science fiction action comedy film "Lazer Team" in 2016. It was released theatrically at the beginning of the year and received generally positive reviews from critics. He also joined the voice cast of the anime web series "RWBY."

In April of 2016, Free was nominated for a Webby Award in the Best Web Personality/Host category for his work on "The Slow Mo Guys." The same year, he also won the Cinematography award at the Streamy Awards.

Personal Life

Since 2013, Free has been in a relationship with Meg Turney, an internet personality and streamer. The couple have a home together in Austin, Texas. In January of 2018, an armed man broke into their house and fired one shot while the couple hid in a closet and called the police. The suspect was killed by officers after an exchange of gunfire. The gunman had been an obsessed fan of Free's girlfriend, Turney, and had driven 11 hours from Albuquerque, New Mexico to confront Free. Both Free and Turney were unharmed in the incident.

Free officially became a permanent resident of the United States in March of 2019.