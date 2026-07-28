What Is Emma Grede's Net Worth?

Emma Grede is a British businesswoman and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $450 million.

Emma Grede is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Good American, the inclusive fashion company she launched with Khloe Kardashian in 2016. She is also a founding partner and chief product officer of SKIMS, the shapewear and apparel brand created with Kim Kardashian and Grede's husband, Jens Grede. In addition, she co-founded the plant-based cleaning and personal-care company Safely with Kris Jenner and helped launch the sports-fashion brand Off Season with designer Kristin Juszczyk, the NFL, and Fanatics. Before creating consumer companies, Grede founded the talent-marketing agency ITB Worldwide, where she connected major brands with entertainers, models, and influencers. She became the first Black woman to appear as a guest investor on "Shark Tank" and later returned regularly to the series. Much of Grede's fortune consists of equity in privately held companies, particularly SKIMS and Good American, rather than cash salary alone.

Early Life and Education

Emma Findlay Grede was born on September 23, 1982, and raised in the East End of London. She grew up in a working-class household with her mother and sisters. Money was limited, and Grede has described learning early to work, budget, and find opportunities for herself.

She developed an interest in fashion through magazines and retail. Grede enrolled at the London College of Fashion but left before earning a degree, deciding that professional experience would be more valuable than remaining in school.

Marketing and ITB Worldwide

Grede began her career at the luxury concierge company Quintessentially and then worked for Inca Productions, a fashion-show and events company. She learned how brands, celebrities, designers, and media organizations collaborate to create attention and cultural relevance.

In 2008, she founded Independent Talent Brand, later known as ITB Worldwide. The agency specialized in connecting companies with celebrities, athletes, models, and entertainment properties for endorsements and campaigns. Its clients included major international fashion, beauty, and consumer brands.

Grede served as chief executive and expanded ITB into offices in London, New York, and Los Angeles. The company was acquired and eventually became part of Rogers & Cowan. Her agency experience gave her a detailed understanding of how celebrity partnerships succeed or fail, knowledge she later used to structure equity-based relationships rather than simple endorsement contracts.

Good American

Grede approached Kris Jenner with the idea for a denim company built around a broader range of women's bodies. Jenner introduced her to Khloe Kardashian, and the two women launched Good American in 2016.

The company debuted with jeans offered in an unusually wide range of sizes and reportedly generated $1 million in sales on its first day. Good American later expanded into activewear, swimwear, dresses, shoes, bodysuits, and other categories.

Grede serves as chief executive and oversees product, operations, marketing, staffing, and growth. Kardashian remains the brand's co-founder and public partner. Good American has emphasized diverse models and size inclusivity while selling through its own website and major retailers.

Grede retained a substantial ownership stake in the company. As its valuation grew, that equity became one of the principal sources of her wealth.

SKIMS

Grede became a founding partner of SKIMS, which Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede launched in 2019. Emma serves as chief product officer and has helped guide design, fit, sizing, product expansion, and brand strategy.

SKIMS began with shapewear but rapidly expanded into underwear, loungewear, swimwear, men's products, and everyday apparel. Its campaigns, limited releases, celebrity partnerships, and direct-to-consumer model created exceptional demand. The company reached a multibillion-dollar valuation and developed plans for physical stores and additional international growth.

Grede owns a minority stake in SKIMS. Because the company remains privately held, the value of that stake can move substantially when new financing rounds establish a higher or lower valuation.

Safely, Off Season, and Television

Grede co-founded Safely with Kris Jenner. The company sells plant-based cleaning products and personal-care items with an emphasis on fragrance and design. She also became involved in Off Season, an apparel company created with Kristin Juszczyk to bring fashion-oriented outerwear and licensed team clothing to female sports fans. The venture launched with support from the NFL and Fanatics.

In 2021, Grede became the first Black woman to appear as a guest investor on ABC's "Shark Tank." Her direct negotiating style and consumer-brand expertise led to repeat appearances. She has invested in founders across fashion, beauty, food, and digital commerce.

Philanthropy

Grede has served as a board chair and major supporter of Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that distributes diapers, clothing, hygiene products, and other essentials to children living in poverty. She has helped the organization raise money through corporate partnerships and its annual gala.

She has also served on the board of the Obama Foundation and supported initiatives focused on women entrepreneurs, racial equity, and access to opportunity.

Personal Life

Emma married Swedish entrepreneur Jens Grede in 2008. Jens is a co-founder and chief executive of SKIMS and previously helped build the denim brand Frame. The couple has four children.

The Gredes relocated from London to Los Angeles as their businesses expanded. Although both spouses have large independent ownership interests, Emma's net worth is based on her own stakes in Good American, SKIMS, Safely, and other ventures rather than simply combining the couple's wealth.