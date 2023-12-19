Info Category: Richest Business › Executives Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: May 9, 1971 (52 years old) Place of Birth: United Kingdom Gender: Male Height: 6 ft 7 in (2.01 m) Profession: Engineer, Presenter, Television producer Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Edd China's Net Worth

Edd China is an English television presenter, mechanic, motor specialist, and inventor who has a net worth of $3 million. Edd China is best known for his role on Discovery Channel's "Wheeler Dealers." He has also appeared on other car-related shows like "Top Gear," "Auto Trader," "Scraphead Challenge," and "Fifth Gear." Prior to appearing on television, he created the Casual Lofa, a driving sofa, while attending London South Bank University. He is the owner of Cummfy Banana Limited, a business that creates and constructs unique products for advertising businesses or special events. Ed holds multiple records in the Guinness Book of World Records for the "fastest furniture", "fastest office", "fastest mobile bed", "fastest garden shed" and "fastest toilet", among other fastest objects.

Early Life

Edd China was born on May 9, 1971 in London, England. He developed an interest in cars and mechanics from an early age. He was educated at King Edward's School, Witley in Surrey. He later attended London South Bank University where he earned a degree in engineering product design. While a student there, China created the Casual Lofa, a sofa that could drive, which was his first major project. He built it in order to raise money for a Raleigh International expedition to Belize.

Career

After creating the Casual Lofa and attracting some attention for this, China landed his first job in television as a special effects technician for "Father Ted" in 1994. Following the success of his creations on "Father Ted," China set up Cummfy Banana Limited in March 1999 as an outlet for his extreme creations. In 2001, China was interviewed about Cummfy Banana's vehicles on the show "Pulling Power." He was again interviewed about his creations on "This Morning" in 2006.

In 1998, China appeared as a guest on "Top Gear" when he drove the Casual Lofa at the Silverstein Live Arena. The same year, China and the Casual Lofa were also featured on Jeremy Clarkson's DVD "The Most Outrageous Jeremey Clarkson Video In The World…Ever!" In the DVD, the Casual Lofa was raced at the Thruxton Circuit in a manner similar to "Wacky Races." China was also featured on Channel 4's "The Big Breakfast" three times over the years. During his appearances, he drove the Casual Lofa, the Bog Standard, and the Street Sleeper.

In 1998, China was a guest on "Scrapheap Challenge," a show known as "Junkyards Wars" in the United States. He was featured in an episode that included driving beds and sofa cars. The same year, China appeared in an episode of the television show "This Is Your Life" featuring the front man from Madness, Suggs. On the show, China drover presenter Michael Aspel around old haunts and delivered Aspel to the television studios on the Casual Lofa.

In 1999, China worked as a resident designer on the BBC series "Panic Mechanics" a year later. He was also a guest on a "Top Gear" feature called "Build a Bond Car On A Budget." On the show, he showcased a Rover 800 that had been modified with various gadgets like ejection seats for very little money.

In 2003, China was hired by Discovery Channel and tasked with making a new car program along with presenter Mike Brewer called "Wheeler Dealers." It became China's most famous television work to date. China and Brewer presented the show together for 13 series from 2003 to 2017. In March 2017, China announced on his YouTube channel that he would be departing from the show due to disagreements over the direction of the program.

Meanwhile, while on "Wheeler Dealers," China continued making appearances on other shows and productions. In 2005, he was a celebrity guest on BBC's "Ready Steady Cook" for a Children in Need Special. He also co-hosted the short lived "Auto Trader" television series alongside Mike Brewer. The series was screened by Discover Channel. The same year, he presented a television miniseries for the United Kingdom that examined the history and culture of classic cars called "Classic Car Club." He presented it along with Penny Mallory, Tony Mason, and Alex Riley. In 2007, China was a guest on "The Culture Show." He was interviewed while driving Arthur Smith and various other performers around the Edinburgh Festival.

In May 2018, China premiered his new series, "Edd China's Garage Revival," on his YouTube channel. China also regularly uploads content to his "Edd China" YouTube channel. He answers questions from fans on the channel in the "AskEdd" series. In 2021, he premiered the show "Edd China's Workshop Diaries" on his channel in which he showcased his various projects in his personal workshop.

China has held and attempted a number of world records throughout his career. He holds the "Guinness World Record" titles for the fastest toilet, bed, and largest motorized shopping trolley. In 2012, China was part of an eBay sponsored challenge to convert a milk float into a drag racer, which then achieve a place in the "Guinness World Records" for the world's fastest milk float.

Personal Life

China in married to Imogen China, a businesswoman from Norway. Generally, China has not been very public about his personal life and not many details are known about his relationship or family.