Duncan Bannatyne Net Worth:

What is Duncan Bannatyne's Net Worth?

Duncan Bannatyne is a Scottish entrepreneur and philanthropist who has a net worth of $645 million. Duncan Bannatyne's business interests encompass health clubs, hotels, media properties, and more. He gained widespread recognition in the UK in 2005 when he began appearing as an investor on the panel of the BBC reality television program "Dragons' Den." Bannatyne has also worked with several charities and authored business self-help books.

Early Life and Education

Duncan Bannatyne was born on February 2, 1949 in Clydebank, Scotland. His father, Bill, was a World War II veteran who had worked on the Burma Railway after being captured by the Japanese. Growing up, Bannatyne lived in a single room with his parents and siblings in a house shared by six other families. He was educated at Dalmuir Primary School and Clydebank High School, although he dropped out of the latter at age 15.

Royal Navy

In 1964, Bannatyne enlisted in the Royal Navy as a junior second class engineering mechanic at HMS Ganges. During his service, he did a stint on the aircraft carrier HMS Eagle. However, after throwing an officer off of a boat-landing jetty, he was dishonorably discharged. Bannatyne consequently served nine months in a military detention facility.

Career Beginnings

Bannatyne began his career inauspiciously, moving frequently between odd jobs. Returning to Clydebank, he trained to become an agricultural vehicle fitter. He then traveled the country as a tractor repairman. In 1974, Bannatyne moved to the Channel Island of Jersey, where he resided for four years. There, he got an HGV license and took on such jobs as a deckchair attendant, hospital porter, and ice cream salesman.

Business Success

Upon moving to Stockton-on-Tees, Bannatyne began his business career in earnest by purchasing an ice cream truck for £450. He went on to expand his business throughout the 70s and 80s, buying more vans amid the Glasgow ice cream wars. Eventually, Bannatyne sold the business for £28,000. Subsequently, he founded the nursing home company Quality Care Homes, which he soon sold for £26 million. Bannatyne also founded and sold the children's nursery chain Just Learning.

In the 21st century, Bannatyne made a lucrative move into health clubs, hotels, and various other properties. He acquired 26 health clubs from Hilton in 2006, and went on to amass the UK's largest independent health club chain. Bannatyne's company also operates a handful of hotels.

Television Career

Bannatyne achieved his most widespread recognition in 2005 when he began appearing as a "dragon" – a wealthy investor – on the BBC reality television program "Dragons' Den." He sat on the panel alongside fellow dragons Rachel Elnaugh, Peter Jones, Doug Richard, and Simon Woodroffe. Bannatyne was on "Dragons' Den" for its first 12 seasons through early 2015; during that time, he invested in 36 businesses pitched by contestants.

After leaving "Dragons' Den," Bannatyne competed in the 15th season of ITV's "I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!" He was ultimately eliminated fifth, with television personality Vicky Pattison going on to win the show. Bannatyne returned to television in 2020 to take part in the BBC travel documentary series "The Real Marigold Hotel," featuring elderly celebrities traveling around India. In his episode, he was joined by Britt Ekland, Paul Chuckle, Susie Blake, and John Altman, among others.

Philanthropy

Bannatyne has been significantly involved in philanthropy and charity. Among his work, he has been a notable partner of Mary's Meals, which feeds underprivileged schoolchildren. Bannatyne has also funded a number of projects in Romania, including a hospice for orphans with HIV/AIDS. In 2008, he became the president of No Smoking Day. Elsewhere, Bannatyne has supported such charities as Operation Smile, Action for Children, and the Blue Lamp Foundation.

Books

Using his business experience, Bannatyne has penned some business self-help books. His titles include "Anyone Can Do It," "How to Be Smart With Your Money," "How to Be Smart With Your Time," and "37 Questions Everyone in Business Needs to Answer."

Political Leanings

Initially allied with the political right, Bannatyne supported Margaret Thatcher and the Conservative Party in the 80s. He later switched to supporting the New Labour Party under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. However, Bannatyne moved back to the right in the 2010s. In 2016, he voted for the UK to withdraw from the European Union.

Personal Life

In 1983, Bannatyne wed his first wife, Gail Brodie. They had four daughters named Hollie, Abigail, Jennifer, and Eve before divorcing in 1994. Over a decade later, in 2006, Bannatyne married Joanne McCue, with whom he had two children named Emily and Thomas. The couple eventually divorced in 2012. Five years after that, Bannatyne wed Nigora Whitehorn in Portugal.