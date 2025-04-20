What is Doug McLaughlin's net worth?

Doug McLaughlin is a Laguna Beach-based web designer and art gallery owner who has a net worth of $14 million. Doug McLaughlin is an American entrepreneur, magazine publisher, and creative director who has a net worth of $14 million. That is a combined net worth with his wife and business partner, Lydia Stirling McLaughlin.

Doug is best known as the co-founder and editor-in-chief of NOBLEMAN, a luxury lifestyle magazine that caters to sophisticated, modern men. He and Lydia gained national attention through her appearances on "The Real Housewives of Orange County", but Doug has largely stayed behind the scenes, building a brand that blends luxury, culture, and aspirational living.

In addition to his work in media and publishing, Doug has been involved in real estate development and high-end design projects in Southern California. His entrepreneurial spirit, combined with a strong family foundation and a shared Christian faith with Lydia, has helped the couple create a successful business and raise a tight-knit family. Doug is also a devoted father to three sons—Stirling, Maverick, and Roman.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Doug McLaughlin was born and raised in California. While specific details about his early life and education have remained largely private, he entered the business world with a background in marketing, branding, and creative direction. Before founding NOBLEMAN, Doug built a career working with luxury brands and high-profile clients, helping shape the image and messaging of companies across fashion, real estate, and entertainment.

His passion for style, aesthetics, and storytelling naturally led him to publishing, where he saw an opportunity to create a magazine that reflected his values and vision of modern masculinity—one grounded in refinement, ambition, and purpose.

NOBLEMAN Magazine

In 2016, Doug and Lydia launched NOBLEMAN, a high-end lifestyle magazine aimed at the modern gentleman. As editor-in-chief, Doug plays a hands-on role in the creative direction, editorial curation, and brand partnerships that define the magazine's sleek identity. NOBLEMAN features content on fashion, travel, technology, dining, and interviews with entrepreneurs, athletes, and celebrities who embody the publication's mission.

Doug has described the magazine as a response to the lack of substantive, stylish content available for men. Under his leadership, NOBLEMAN has grown into one of Southern California's premier men's publications, distributed nationwide and often celebrated for its elevated photography and elegant design. The magazine has hosted numerous high-profile events and collaborations with brands like Aston Martin, Brioni, and Louis Vuitton.

Personal Life and Marriage to Lydia

Doug married Lydia Stirling in 2006, and the couple have since built both a family and a business empire together. Lydia's grandfather, Geoff Stirling, was a legendary Canadian broadcasting mogul who founded NTV—North America's first 24-hour TV station—and helped build Stirling Communications International. Doug has often spoken with admiration about Geoff's visionary approach to media and his influence on their shared passion for storytelling and publishing.

While Lydia gained public recognition through her time on "The Real Housewives of Orange County", Doug has largely remained out of the spotlight, supporting her endeavors while focusing on their shared projects behind the scenes.

Their marriage is deeply rooted in faith and shared values. They have renewed their vows multiple times, symbolizing their ongoing commitment to one another and their belief in celebrating love through life's many seasons. Doug often credits their relationship's strength to open communication, spiritual alignment, and a mutual passion for creativity.

The McLaughlins are parents to three boys: Stirling, Maverick, and Roman. Doug is known to be a hands-on father, often involved in their school, sports, and family activities. The family lives in Newport Beach, California, where they maintain a close-knit, faith-centered household.

Real Estate

Doug and Lydia have a strong interest in real estate and home design, particularly in creating luxurious but functional spaces for their family. In 2021, the couple purchased an 8,000-square-foot estate in Laguna Hills for $5.6 million. The home sits on 1.2 acres and was originally built in a Tuscan style, which the McLaughlins dramatically renovated to reflect their modern, clean-lined aesthetic.

Doug oversaw much of the transformation, incorporating smart-home technology, contemporary finishes, and family-friendly features like a 10-seat movie theater. The home was featured in a 2023 video tour, showcasing the McLaughlins' taste and attention to detail. Today, the property is estimated to be worth around $7 million and reflects their vision of a sanctuary that blends luxury with livability. Here is a video tour that the couple gave in 2023:

Faith and Values

Faith plays a central role in Doug McLaughlin's life. Alongside Lydia, he has built a life guided by Christian principles, often speaking about how their shared beliefs influence their parenting, business decisions, and approach to life. Doug's work at NOBLEMAN echoes these values by promoting purpose-driven living and highlighting men who live with integrity and intention.

He and Lydia are active in their local church community and have supported faith-based initiatives and charities. Doug's approach to fatherhood, marriage, and business is deeply grounded in his belief in service, legacy, and spiritual growth.