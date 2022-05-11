What is Sanela Diana Jenkins' Net worth?

Sanela Diana Jenkins is a Bosnian entrepreneur, philanthropist and reality television star who has a net worth of $300 million. Sanela Diana Jenkins has managed to simultaneously launch a successful drink startup while also establishing herself as a human rights activist whose work is highly regarded all over the world.

On May 11, 2022 Diana Jenkins debuted as the newest cast member of the 12th season of the Bravo reality series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Early Life

Diana Jenkins was born Sanela Dijana Ćatić in 1973 in Sarajevo. She was the eldest of two children born into a middle-class family. Her father was an economist and her mother worked as an accountant. The family lived in a modest concrete apartment block, the kind that was very typical for the Yugoslavian communist era at the time.

Tragically, Diana's younger brother Irnis was murdered by Serb soldiers when he was just 21 years old. At the time of his murder, Diana was a student at the University of Sarajevo, studying economics. With the outbreak of war, she was forced to flee Bosnia during the Siege of Sarajevo in April 1992. The war resulted from the breakup of Yugoslavia. A bloody conflict lasted until December 1995.

Jenkins first spent over a year in Croatia as a refugee before migrating to London, England. After two years she was able to re-start her studies at the City University, London. Diana shrewdly chose to focus her studies on math, because you do not need to be proficient in English to understand numbers. She eventually earned a BSc degree (with honors) in Computer Science and Economics.

Around this time, many of her fellow Yugoslavian refugees but Diana was granted permanent citizenship thanks to her stellar educational track record and the fact that she never once applied for any kind of government welfare.

Melissa Odabash Swimwear



Upon graduating, Diana worked a variety of jobs in London, slowly saving up enough money to launch her own jewelry store.

Using the success of the jewelry store, Diana partnered with model Melissa Odabash to co-launch a swimwear line called, Melissa Odabash. The swimwear line was extremely successful and was soon very popular among celebrities like Kate Moss, Elle Macpherson, Heidi Klum and more. Diana continues to co-own the brand, which continues to be very successful.

Roger Jenkins

In 1999 Sanela became Sanela Diana Jenkins after marrying British banker Roger Jenkins. The two met at the gym.

Roger and Sanela had two kids before divorcing after a total of 10 years together. They later described their breakup as "the happiest divorce ever".

Divorce Settlement

As part of the divorce Diana received an estimated settlement of $300 million. The settlement instantly jolted Diana to the ranks of the richest women in the UK.

Diana eventually retreated from London to Southern California where she acquired an incredible 3-acre clifftop property in Malibu. She began focusing on philanthropy and her own entrepreneurial endeavors.

Neuro Drinks

In addition to Melissa Odabash swimwear, Sanela Diana Jenkins is the founder of the health drink company Neuro Drinks. Neuro Drinks markets itself as a healthy alternative to soda and caffeine. The brand markets lines that promote sleep, reduce stress, boost immunity and increase energy. Sanela is the Chairwoman and CEO of the company.

Philanthropy

Sanela Diana Jenkins is an extremely active philanthropist. She has donated and helped raised millions of dollars for a number of charities supporting a wide variety of causes.

In 2002 she established the Sanela Diana Jenkins Foundation for Bosnia and Herzegovina in Memory of Irnis Catic. It is reportedly the largest privately funded Bosnian philanthropic organization.

Six years later, she went on to found Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project at the University of California.

Her Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization provided medical care to thousands of victims of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. It was mutual effort of Jenkins and Sean Penn. She has also organized fundraisers for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Furthermore, she posted bail for former Bosnian President EjupGanić, who was detained in UK on a Serbian extradition request.

Partnering with George Clooney, Sanela helped raised over $10 million for the "Not on Our Watch" organization which bring attention to human rights atrocities occurring in Darfur.

Awards

In 2012 Elton John awarded Sanela the Enduring Vision Award from his Elton John AIDS Foundation.

That same year she was also named one of the "World's Top Three Justice Innovators" by Hague Institute for Innovation of Law.

In 2013 Sanela was awarded the 2013 Isa-beg Ishaković Award for Patriotism.

Malibu Mansion

In June 2020 Sanela Diana Jenkins listed her previously-mentioned Malibu mansion. The sale price was $125 million.

Sanela bought the house in the early 2000s for $21 million. She reportedly found the mansion while touring potential homes with her friend, musician Kid Rock. Kid was supposed to be looking for homes for himself but Diana ended up dropping $21 million.

In February 2021 it was revealed that she sold the property to her next-door neighbor, WhatsApp founder Jan Koum, for $87 million. In 2019 Jan paid $100 million for the property next door.