Dhivya Suryadevara net worth and salary: Dhivya Suryadevara is an Indian American businesswoman who has a net worth of $20 million. She is best known for being the chief financial officer of Stripe.

Dhivya Suryadevara was born in Tamil Nadu, India. She graduated from the University of Madras, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Harvard Business School, and the CFA Institute. Suryadevara started out working for PricewaterhouseCoopers. She worked at UBS as an investment banker and then joined General Motors in 2014. She became the Chief Financial Officer of General Motors in 2013 and then became Vice President of Finance and Treasurer in 2015. Dhivya Suryadevara became Vice President of Corporate Finance at General Motors in 2017. She resigned from GM in 2020 to become chief financial officer of e-commerce payments company Stripe. In 2015 and 2018 she was named to Fortune's 40 Under 40 list. Dhivya Suryadevara was also an intern at World Bank starting in 2002.