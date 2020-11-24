David Klein net worth: David Klein is an American businessman and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $5 million. He is best known for being the developer of Jelly Belly.

David Klein was born in Syracuse, New York in 1947. He studied economics at the University of California, Los Angeles and got his law degree from Southwestern Law School. He created the Jelly Belly jellybean in 1976. Klein and his partner sold their interest in the company for $5 million in 1980. They each received about $10 thousand per month for 20 years. David Klein went on to form the confectionery development business Can You Imagine That Confections Inc. with his wife Rebecca and his daughter Roxanne. They created Sandy Candy which earned $1 million by 2011. The brand moved to Candyman Kitchens in 2017. Klein also launched The Original Coffee House Beans and Polar Popcorn. Jelly Belly is headquartered in Fairfield, California and has a revenue of $190 million.