What was Dakota Fred Hurt's net worth?

Dakota Fred Hurt was an American gold miner who had a net worth of $6 million. Dakota Fred Hurt was best known for starring on the reality series "Gold Rush Alaska," "Gold Rush: South America," "Gold Rush: The Legend of Porcupine Creek" and "Gold Rush: White Water." Hurt died on July 10, 2023 at the age of 80.

Fred "Dakota" Hurt was born in Minot, North Dakota in 1943. He began his professional career in the late 60s, working as a commercial diver in the Gulf of Mexico. This is where he learned how to conduct underwater salvage, demolition, and mining expeditions.

After running his own construction business for 25 years, he decided to shift his focus to mining, but was initially unsuccessful. After moving from claims in Alaska, to Nevada, Wyoming, and Montana in 2008, he finally returned to Alaska to mine the frozen land of the Arctic Circle at a claim at Little Squaw Lake. It was here that he helped design, build, and operated a gold processing plant where in one mining season he and his five man team extracted more than 600 ounces of gold ore from the frozen ground.

Dakota is best known for being one of the subjects of the Discovery Channel reality series "Gold Rush Alaska," and "Gold Rush: White Water." The shoes follow a group of miners as they attempt to earn a living mining for gold in Alaska and the Klondike.

Dakota Fred Hurt was married three times. He has four children, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

He died on July 10, 2023 at the age of 80. He had been battling Stage 4 brain cancer.