Crystal Kung Minkoff Net Worth:

What is Crystal Kung Minkoff's net worth?

Crystal Kung Minkoff is an American reality television star and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $30 million. Crystal Kung Minkoff became well-known after she began appearing on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." She became a full "Main" cast member ahead of the show's 11th season which debuted in May 2021. She is the first Asian-American cast member of the reality franchise.

Early Life

Crystal was born in Northridge, California in 1983. She claims to be a 76th generational descendant of Confucius. She attended the University of California at Irvine where she studied History and Biology.

Personal Life

At an office party in 2003, Crystal met director/producer Rob Minkoff. Their first date was the movie premier of "Finding Nemo." Rob is the director behind feature films like "The Lion King," "Stuart Little" and "Haunted Mansion."

Real Estate

In 2010 Crystal and Rob paid $2.3 million for a property in Bel Air. They tore down the existing structure and proceeded to build a 7,200 square-foot mansion that today is worth an estimated $14 million.

Real Coco

Crystal and her brother Jeffrey co-founded the coconut beverage company Real Coco. The company creates coconut-based water, milk, chips and coffee creamer.