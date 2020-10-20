Claire Williams net worth: Claire Williams is an English businesswoman who has a net worth of $20 million. She is best known for being the Deputy Team Principal of the Williams Formula One racing team.

Claire Williams was born in Windsor, Berkshire, England in July 1976. She is the daughter of Sir Frank Williams and Virginia, Lady Williams. Claire Williams graduated from Newcastle University and became press officer for the Silverstone racing circuit. She joined the Williams F1 team in 2002 as a communications officer. She became head of communications in 2010 and was promoted to director of marketing and communications in 2011. In 2012 her father Frank Williams stepped down from the board and Claire Williams became the family representative before becoming deputy team principal of the Williams F1 racing team in 2013. In 2016 she was appointed Office of the British Empire. Claire Williams stepped down from her position as deputy team principal in September 2020.