Christine Quinn net worth: Christine Quinn is an American real estate agent and reality television personality who has a net worth of $500 thousand. She is best known for starring on the reality TV show Selling Sunset.

Christine Quinn was born in Dallas, Texas. She has had careers in fashion and entertainment and has been featured in Vogue magazine. Quinn traveled the world for two years before moving to Los Angeles, California to pursue a real estate career. She works for The Oppenheim Group real estate brokerage firm. Christine Quinn began starring on the Netflix reality television series Selling Sunset in 2019. The series also features the firm's President and founder Jason Oppenheim, as well as agents such as Chrishell Stause who starred on the soap opera All My Children. Selling Sunset follows the group or real estate agents as they help high profile celebrity clients buy and sell homes in the Los Angeles and Hollywood areas.