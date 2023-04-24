Chris Sacca net worth

What is Chris Sacca's net worth?

Chris Sacca is an American venture investor, private equity adviser, and public speaker who has a net worth of $1.2 billion. Chris Sacca earned his fortune thanks to early investments in Twitter, Instagram, and Uber, among other successful technology companies. At Google Sacca was the Head of Special Initiatives. Today he manages the venture capital firm called Lowercase Capital. In October 2015 Sacca first started appearing as a guest shark on the reality television series "Shark Tank."

Early Life and Education

Chris Sacca was born on May 12, 1975, in Lockport, New York. He grew up in a middle-class family in Buffalo, New York. He graduated cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center and from the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.

Career at Google

Sacca began his professional career as an attorney at the Silicon Valley law firm Fenwick & West, working with tech startups on venture capital and mergers and acquisitions. In 2003, he joined Google as Head of Special Initiatives, where he focused on developing new projects and strategic partnerships. During his tenure at Google, Sacca led various initiatives, including the acquisition of what is now Google Earth and the creation of Google's in-house venture capital arm, Google Ventures.

Venture Capital Success

In 2007, Sacca left Google to start his own venture capital fund, Lowercase Capital. He began investing in early-stage technology companies and quickly made a name for himself with his uncanny ability to spot potential winners. Some of his most notable early investments include Twitter, Instagram, and Uber, which have since become household names and generated impressive returns for Sacca and his investors.

Lowercase Capital has also backed other successful companies like Stripe, Twilio, and Kickstarter, making it one of the most successful venture capital firms in Silicon Valley. Sacca's investment philosophy revolves around identifying founders with a unique vision and the ability to execute on their ideas, and his track record speaks to the effectiveness of this approach.

Shark Tank

In 2015, Chris Sacca joined the cast of Shark Tank as a guest shark during the show's seventh season. His appearances on the show not only showcased his keen eye for promising business ideas but also allowed him to share his investing insights and experiences with a broader audience. Sacca continued to appear on Shark Tank intermittently through the ninth season, further solidifying his reputation as a savvy investor and mentor for budding entrepreneurs.

Philanthropy

Sacca's success in the world of venture capital has enabled him to engage in various philanthropic endeavors. He and his wife, Crystal English Sacca, are dedicated to promoting social and environmental causes through their foundation, Lowercarbon Capital. The foundation focuses on supporting organizations and projects that seek to address climate change, improve education, and promote social justice.

Sacca has also been an outspoken advocate for increasing diversity in the tech industry, emphasizing the importance of providing opportunities to underrepresented groups.