What is Chris Manzo's Net Worth?

Chris Manzo is an American businessman and reality television star who has a net worth of $1.5 million. Chris Manzo is the youngest son of the former Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, Caroline Manzo, and her husband, Albert Manzo. Chris, along with his older brother, Albie Manzo, became household names when their mother began appearing on the show in 2009. Chris also appeared with his family on the Real Housewives spinoff Manzo'd with Children and appeared himself on the series, Millionaire Matchmaker with Patti Stanger.

Chris is the co-founder of BLK beverages and also works with his brother on their restaurant in Little Town New Jersey, and a second restaurant in the Meadowlands Racing and Entertainment Complex.

Early Life

Chris Manzo was born on May 24, 1989 in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. He is the son of Albert and Caroline Manzo and grew up with his older brother, Albie, and older sister, Lauren. The family lived in the more modest town of Wayne for much of Manzo's early life before moving to the more established and wealthy town of Franklin Lakes. He attended high school there but decided not to pursue college in order to pursue entrepreneurial endeavors instead.

Career

Early in his life, Manzo had worked for his father in the family business. His father was a co-owner of the prominent event and venue space, The Brownstone, in New Jersey. Manzo performed a variety of jobs there, including washing dishes, parking, and managing staff.

Manzo's career in the spotlight began in 2009 when his mother, Caroline, became one of the cast members on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." The family remained on the show through the end of the fifth season. Manzo and his brother, Albie, were popular among viewers as they were often trading funny banter and getting involved in silly situations, much to the frustration and amusement of their mother. He also appeared with his family on the spin-off reality show, "Manzo'd with Children." It aired in November of 2014 and completed its third and final season in February of 2017.

Along with his brother, Manzo has come up with a number of business ideas and opportunities. After the brothers visited a food show in Manhattan, they came across a fledging beverage company producing black alkalized water that was renown for its health benefits. The brothers decided to try their hand at marketing the project and started BLK Water in 2011. They experienced success with the endeavor, initially traveling around the country in a BLK van to market the water which appeared on shelves in grocery stores from coast to coast. However, the company was later involved in several lawsuits that ultimately led to the downfall of the brand.

Manzo is also a published children's book author. He released his first book, "Oliver Brightside: You Don't Want That Penny" and participated in a number of signings and readings at local schools and bookstores in 2016. He has stated he has plans to write additional children's books in the future.

In 2020, along with his brother, Manzo began managing the Berkeley Oceanfront hotel and restaurant in Asbury Park in an effort to renovate the resort along with its owners. The property reopened in 2022 under the brothers' management. This was not Manzo's first experience in running restaurants. A couple of years prior, he became the manager and owner of Tenth Street Pizza in Hoboken, New Jersey. Along with brother, he also owned Little Town restaurant from 2014 to 2015. In 2023, he took over as the new owner of Nunzio's Pizza in Long Beach. The brothers have a history of managing other restaurants in the region as well.

Personal Life

Manzo is in a relationship with girlfriend Cassandra Cortez. His mother, Caroline, confirmed their relationship in October of 2022, though they appear to have been dating before that time. His romantic relationships, or lack thereof, were often the source of gossip while he was on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" and "Manzo'd with Children."