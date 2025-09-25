What is Chris Larsen's net worth?

Chris Larsen is an American technology entrepreneur, angel investor, and business executive who has a net worth of $12 billion. Chris Larsen is one of the richest people in California and the richest person in Marin County, which is an accomplishment.

Chris Larsen is best known as the co-founder of Ripple, the blockchain-based payments network. Over the past three decades, Larsen has been at the forefront of efforts to modernize banking, lending, and cross-border payments, creating ventures that sought to democratize access to financial services and reduce reliance on traditional intermediaries. He co-founded E-LOAN in the 1990s, Prosper Marketplace in the 2000s, and Ripple in the 2010s, establishing a track record as one of Silicon Valley's most influential fintech pioneers. At the height of the cryptocurrency boom in early 2018, his stake in Ripple briefly made him one of the richest people in the world, with a paper net worth exceeding $50 billion. Beyond business, Larsen is a major political donor and philanthropist who has focused on issues including environmental causes, privacy rights, and affordable housing.

$40 Billion Fortune

Larsen owns 17% of Ripple Labs, the company that created Ripple and controlled roughly 61% of all XRP in circulation. In addition to that stake, he personally held about 5.19 billion XRP tokens. When the price of XRP peaked at $3.84 on January 4, Larsen's holdings gave him a paper net worth of $60 billion, briefly placing him among the ten richest people in the world. At one point, he ranked as the seventh-richest person on the planet, ahead of figures like Larry Page, Carlos Slim, Larry Ellison, and Michael Bloomberg. Just one month later, however, XRP had lost 80% of its value. Even at that level, Larsen's fortune still stood at an estimated $12 billion.

Early Life

Chris Larsen was born in San Francisco, California, in 1960. His father worked as an aircraft mechanic, and his mother was a freelance illustrator. After attending local schools, he enrolled at San Francisco State University, where he earned a degree in international business and accounting in 1984. Larsen later pursued graduate studies at Stanford University, receiving an MBA in 1991. His academic background in business and finance, paired with his Silicon Valley proximity, positioned him to take advantage of the internet revolution in the early 1990s.

E-LOAN

In 1996, Larsen co-founded E-LOAN with Janina Pawlowski. The company was one of the first online mortgage lenders, designed to eliminate brokers and offer consumers direct access to loans with transparent rates. E-LOAN quickly distinguished itself by refusing to sell customer data, which was a bold move at a time when privacy practices were less established. The company went public in 1999 during the dot-com boom and became a well-known name in online lending. In 2005, E-LOAN was acquired by Popular, Inc. for $300 million. The sale provided Larsen with significant financial resources and cemented his reputation as an innovator in digital finance.

Prosper Marketplace

Following E-LOAN's success, Larsen co-founded Prosper Marketplace in 2005. Prosper was the first peer-to-peer lending marketplace in the United States, allowing individuals to lend money directly to others through an online platform. By creating a space for borrowers and investors to interact without traditional banks, Prosper helped launch the peer-to-peer lending industry. The platform grew quickly, although it faced regulatory challenges and significant competition in the following years. Still, Prosper remains one of Larsen's most important contributions to fintech, inspiring similar models around the world.

Ripple

In 2012, Larsen co-founded Ripple Labs with Jed McCaleb. Ripple was designed to transform cross-border payments by leveraging blockchain technology and its digital token, XRP, to provide faster and cheaper settlement compared to the traditional SWIFT network. Larsen served as Ripple's CEO until 2016, after which he became executive chairman. Under his leadership, Ripple forged partnerships with major banks and financial institutions while promoting XRP as a bridge currency for international transfers.

During the cryptocurrency bull run of 2017–2018, XRP became one of the most valuable digital assets, briefly reaching a market capitalization over $100 billion. Larsen, as Ripple's largest individual stakeholder, saw his paper wealth soar to more than $50 billion, briefly ranking him among the richest people in the world. Although XRP's value later fell significantly, Larsen remained one of the wealthiest individuals associated with the cryptocurrency sector.

Legal and Regulatory Issues

Ripple and its executives, including Larsen, have faced scrutiny from regulators. In December 2020, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Ripple, Larsen, and CEO Brad Garlinghouse, alleging that XRP was an unregistered security. Larsen has denied wrongdoing, and the case has become one of the most closely watched legal battles in the cryptocurrency industry, with broad implications for how digital assets are classified and regulated in the United States.

Philanthropy and Advocacy

Beyond business, Larsen has been deeply involved in philanthropy and advocacy. He has donated millions to causes related to environmental sustainability, housing, and education. In 2019, Larsen and his wife Lyna Lam pledged $25 million in XRP to San Francisco State University, his alma mater, marking one of the largest donations in the university's history. He has also supported initiatives to improve financial privacy and consumer protections, consistent with his longstanding focus on giving individuals more control over their financial lives.

Politically, Larsen is a major donor to Democratic candidates and progressive causes, particularly those focused on technology regulation and privacy. His political giving has made him a notable figure in Silicon Valley's intersection of tech wealth and policy influence.

Real Estate

In July 2017, Chris paid $10 million for an impressive estate in the ultra-exclusive town of Ross, California. The 1.75-acre property features a 9,500-square-foot home that had been in the same family for several decades previously. The previous owners at one point listed the home for $20 million. In February 2019, Chris paid $6.5 million for the undeveloped 1.3-acre lot next door to give himself three full acres in what is one of the most desirable zip codes in the world. Today his combined estate is easily worth $30-50 million.