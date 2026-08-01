What Is Chip Hailstone's Net Worth?

Chip Hailstone is an American reality television personality, hunter, trapper, fisherman, craftsman, and subsistence resident who has a net worth of $100 thousand. \Chip Hailstone is best known for starring with his wife Agnes Hailstone and their children on the National Geographic documentary series "Life Below Zero."

Raised in Montana, Chip moved to Alaska as a young man and eventually settled in Noorvik, an Iñupiaq community near the Kobuk River. He built a life centered on hunting, fishing, trapping, seasonal travel, equipment repair, and raising a large family in one of the coldest and most isolated regions of the United States.

On "Life Below Zero," Chip often handled navigation, firearms, mechanical repairs, shelter construction, and the planning of long hunting trips. He also acknowledged that much of the family's place-specific knowledge came from Agnes and her Iñupiaq relatives, whose ancestors had lived and harvested food in the region for generations.

Chip appeared throughout most of the show's lengthy run, although he was absent from part of the series while serving a prison sentence stemming from his conviction for perjury and providing false information to law enforcement.

Early Life and Move to Alaska

Edward V. "Chip" Hailstone was born in 1969 and raised in Kalispell, Montana. He learned basic hunting, fishing, and outdoor skills while growing up in the state.

In 1988, when he was approximately 19 years old, Chip traveled to Alaska. What was initially a visit became a permanent relocation. He eventually reached northwestern Alaska and settled near Noorvik, roughly 19 miles north of the Arctic Circle.

Chip had to adapt to conditions that were considerably different from those he had experienced in Montana. The region had few roads, severe winter temperatures, changing river ice, expensive imported supplies, and long distances between communities.

After meeting Agnes, he learned more about the area's seasonal cycles, animal migrations, fishing locations, and traditional methods of using harvested animals. The couple married and built a family life around Noorvik and a series of more remote seasonal camps.

Marriage and Family

Chip became the stepfather of Agnes's two sons, Douglas and Jon, and the couple had five daughters together: Tinmiaq, Iriqtaq, Mary, Caroline, and Qutan.

All seven children participated to varying degrees in the family's subsistence activities. Chip taught them to operate boats and snow machines, use rifles safely, repair equipment, construct camps, and respond to emergencies. Agnes concentrated heavily on the traditional hunting, food-processing, sewing, and cultural knowledge passed down through her family.

The Hailstones divided their time between their residence in Noorvik and camps closer to seasonal hunting and fishing grounds. National Geographic later reported that they had inherited additional land, allowing the family to expand the territory used for trapping, fishing, and hunting.

"Life Below Zero"

Chip and Agnes became original cast members of "Life Below Zero" when it premiered in 2013. The series documented the daily and seasonal work required to maintain a household in remote Alaska.

The Hailstone family's earliest episodes included setting whitefish nets beneath thin ice, hunting caribou, bartering food for supplies, repairing snow machines, and preparing for periods when weather made travel nearly impossible.

Chip frequently emphasized that mistakes in the Arctic could become fatal very quickly. Mechanical breakdowns were more than an inconvenience because losing a snow machine or boat could prevent the family from obtaining food or returning safely from camp.

The program also showed that the family did not live completely without modern equipment. They used rifles, boats, outboard motors, snow machines, chainsaws, manufactured clothing, and other tools. Their survival depended on combining those items with traditional knowledge and the ability to repair or improvise equipment far from a conventional service center.

As the children grew older, the Hailstone segments increasingly focused on Chip and Agnes preparing them to travel and hunt independently.

Hunting, Fishing, and Craftsmanship

Chip developed skills in hunting, trapping, fishing, building shelters, and making tools. He hunted animals including caribou and smaller game and helped set nets for whitefish and other species.

Because Chip is not Alaska Native, federal law restricts him from personally harvesting certain marine mammals reserved for qualifying Alaska Native subsistence hunters. Agnes and their eligible children handled those hunts, while Chip could assist with transportation, equipment, camp preparation, and processing after the harvest.

The family used meat for food and transformed hides, antlers, bone, and fur into clothing, tools, and crafts. Chip became particularly associated with building and repairing equipment and making knives, including ulus.

Conviction and Prison Sentence

Chip's most significant personal controversy began with a 2011 fight in Noorvik involving his stepson and one of his daughters. Afterward, Chip accused an Alaska State Trooper of assaulting his daughter and threatening members of his family.

He repeated his account in communications with investigators and while seeking protective orders. Authorities concluded that portions of his allegations were false, and a jury convicted him of two counts of perjury and two counts of providing false information with the intent to implicate another person in a crime.

Chip maintained that he believed his account was accurate. His convictions were upheld on direct appeal, and he was sentenced to 15 months in prison. He was absent from portions of "Life Below Zero" while incarcerated, leaving Agnes to manage the family's household and subsistence work with their children.

After his release, Chip returned to Noorvik and resumed appearing on the series. He continued pursuing post-conviction relief, but the Alaska Court of Appeals affirmed the denial of his remaining ineffective-assistance claim in 2024. The court record confirms that he was convicted on all four counts and that the convictions were not overturned.