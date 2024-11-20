What Is Chelsea Lazkani's Net Worth?

Chelsea Lazkani is a British-Nigerian real estate agent and reality television personality who has a net worth of $3 million. Chelsea Lazkani began working as a realtor in 2017, and she joined the cast of the Netflix reality series "Selling Sunset" in 2022 during its fifth season. "Selling Sunset" follows the professional and personal lives of the real estate brokers of L.A.'s Oppenheim Group, and Lazkani has appeared in more than 40 episodes of the show as of this writing.

Early Life

Chelsea Lazkani was born Chelsea Adefioye on January 26, 1993, in London, England. Her father, Segun, trained to be an architect in Nigeria, and in a 2022 interview with "The Mirror," Chelsea said that Segun "came to the UK with just £13 to his name." Lazkani has two siblings, sister Oyinda and brother Richard, and the three siblings shared a room during their youth. Chelsea told "The Mirror," "When I was four to seven we lived on council estates. I remember going to a store and not being able to pick out an extra loaf of bread. Because we had nothing, we had to be cost conscious. I always knew the value of a pound." Her mother, Elizabeth, took a job at L.A.'s Emerson College as a human resources executive after the family moved to the United States. After completing her A-levels, Lazkani enrolled at Buckingham University, where she studied economics, then she earned a Master's degree in oil and gas management from the University of Dundee.

Career

Before becoming a realtor, Chelsea worked for oil and gas companies as a solar analyst and business strategist. In 2017, she earned her real estate license, and she soon began working for Rodeo Realty. Her husband, Jeff, introduced her to Oppenheim Group founder Jason Oppenheim, who hired her to join the prestigious real estate agency. Lazkani began appearing on Netflix's "Selling Sunset" during the fifth season in 2022, and during her time as a cast member, the show has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and a People's Choice Award for The Reality Show of the Year. According to The Oppenheim Group website, "In her first year, she successfully oversaw more than $10 million in sales, leading her to make her own first home purchase in Manhattan Beach, CA."

Personal Life

After moving to the U.S. in 2015, Chelsea met Jeff Lazkani, a managing partner at an advertising firm, on Tinder. The couple married in August 2017, and they welcomed son Maddox and daughter Melia together. Chelsea filed for divorce in March 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason. The following month, she wrote on Instagram, "One thing l've learned.. life is a paradox. In order to heal you must hurt, in order to love you must break open and in order to have peace you must face chaos. Never regret any experience in your life, because it is always meant to bring you balance. The light always follows."

Real Estate

During their marriage, Chelsea and Jeff paid $2.9 million for a home in Manhattan Beach, California. They took out a $500,000 mortgage against the home. When the couple split up, the property was believed to be worth approximately $4.2 million.