What is Cathy Hughes' Net Worth and Salary?

Cathy Hughes is an American entrepreneur, radio personality, and media executive who has a net worth of $50 million.

Cathy Hughes is the founder and chairperson of Urban One, the media company formerly known as Radio One. She built the business from a single struggling Washington, D.C., radio station into a multimedia company with radio stations, syndicated programming, digital properties, cable television networks, and an audience stretching across the United States.

Hughes began her broadcasting career in Omaha before moving to Washington, D.C., where she transformed Howard University station WHUR into a major commercial success. She also helped develop the influential "Quiet Storm" radio format, which paired smooth R&B music with a relaxed late-night presentation.

In 1980, after being rejected by dozens of lenders, Hughes assembled the financing to purchase WOL-AM. The station initially struggled so badly that she lost her home and lived inside the station with her son, Alfred Liggins III. She eventually turned WOL around and used it as the foundation for Radio One.

Radio One went public in 1999, making Hughes the first Black woman to lead a publicly traded company. She later expanded into television with TV One and digital media through brands including NewsOne and Bossip. Hughes has remained Urban One's chairperson while Liggins serves as its chief executive.

Net Worth History

Cathy Hughes built the majority of her wealth through Urban One, both from her ownership stake and from decades of executive compensation. According to the company's 2026 proxy statement, Hughes owns an 18.7% economic interest in Urban One and controls approximately 25.8% of its voting power. Combined with her son, Alfred Liggins III, the family controls more than 86% of the company's voting power.

Urban One was once vastly more valuable than it is today. The company's market capitalization rose from approximately $930 million at the end of 2000 to $1.7 billion in 2001, $1.5 billion in 2002, and just over $2 billion in 2003. It remained worth approximately $1.7 billion in 2004.

Assuming Hughes owned approximately 20% of the company during that period, her stake alone would have been worth between $300 million and $400 million at Urban One's early-2000s peak. That valuation would have made her one of the wealthiest self-made women in the American media industry.

Unfortunately, Urban One's stock has struggled significantly over the ensuing decades as terrestrial radio and traditional cable television faced declining audiences, weaker advertising revenue, growing competition from digital media, and substantial corporate debt. The company's market capitalization fell below $100 million in several years and briefly recovered to approximately $190 million in 2021 and 2022 before declining again.

By July 2026, Urban One's market capitalization had fallen to approximately $23 million. At that valuation, Hughes' 18.7% economic interest was worth only around $4 million on paper. However, her personal net worth is not limited to the current value of her publicly traded shares. Over several decades, she has collected millions of dollars in salary, bonuses, stock awards, and other compensation, some of which may have been converted into real estate, retirement accounts, cash, and outside investments.

Early Life

Catherine Elizabeth Woods was born on April 22, 1947, in Omaha, Nebraska. Her mother, Helen Jones Woods, was a trombonist who performed with the International Sweethearts of Rhythm, an integrated all-female jazz band. Her father, Alfred Woods, became the first Black person to earn an accounting degree from Creighton University.

Hughes became pregnant as a teenager and gave birth to her son, Alfred Liggins III, when she was 17. She attended the University of Nebraska Omaha and Creighton University but did not earn a degree.

Her early jobs included working for the Black-owned newspaper "The Omaha Star." She entered radio in 1969 at Omaha station KOWH and soon demonstrated an aptitude for sales, programming, and understanding underserved audiences.

WHUR and the "Quiet Storm"

Hughes moved to Washington, D.C., after accepting a position at Howard University's School of Communications. She subsequently became general sales manager of the university-owned station WHUR-FM.

Under Hughes, WHUR's annual revenue reportedly increased from approximately $250,000 to $3 million. In 1975, she became the station's vice president and general manager, making her the first woman to manage a radio station in Washington, D.C.

Hughes and disc jockey Melvin Lindsey helped create the "Quiet Storm" format, named after the Smokey Robinson song. The format featured romantic, sophisticated R&B music delivered in a smooth and intimate style. It became enormously influential and was copied by radio stations across the country.

Founding Radio One

Hughes decided to become a station owner but encountered significant difficulty obtaining financing. After being rejected by 32 banks, she and then-husband Dewey Hughes secured funding from investors and a lender to acquire WOL-AM in Washington, D.C., for approximately $900,000 in 1980.

The purchase marked the beginning of Radio One, but the station was initially a financial disaster. Hughes lost her home and, for a period, lived at the station with her son. Unable to afford high-priced on-air talent, she hosted the morning program herself.

Hughes developed a talk format focused on politics, culture, and issues affecting Black Washington. Her slogan, "Information is Power," summarized her belief that Black-owned media should provide both entertainment and practical information.

WOL eventually became profitable, allowing Hughes to acquire Washington station WMMJ in 1987. Radio One then developed a strategy of purchasing underperforming stations in cities with large Black populations and redesigning their programming for local audiences.

Expansion and Public Offering

Radio One expanded rapidly during the 1990s, acquiring stations in markets including Baltimore, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Detroit, Cleveland, and St. Louis. Hughes' son, Alfred Liggins III, joined the company in 1985 and gradually assumed responsibility for its daily operations.

Liggins became chief executive in 1997, while Hughes remained chairperson and an influential voice in programming, sales, and corporate strategy.

In May 1999, Radio One completed an initial public offering. The milestone made Hughes the first Black woman to head a company traded on a major American stock exchange. Radio One used the capital markets and debt financing to accelerate its expansion, including major station purchases during the consolidation of the radio industry.

TV One and Urban One

Radio One partnered with Comcast to launch TV One in 2004. The cable network was created to provide entertainment, news, documentaries, and lifestyle programming aimed primarily at Black adults. Hughes also hosted the interview series "TV One on One," speaking with prominent entertainers, activists, and public figures.

The company expanded further through Reach Media, which distributes syndicated radio shows, and Interactive One, its digital division. Its online properties have included NewsOne, Bossip, MadameNoire, and HelloBeautiful.

In 2017, Radio One changed its corporate name to Urban One, reflecting its evolution beyond terrestrial radio. Its businesses have included Radio One, Reach Media, TV One, CLEO TV, iOne Digital, and One Solution.

Urban One remains a publicly traded but family-controlled company. Hughes and Liggins together control the large majority of its voting power and a substantial economic interest. Hughes individually owns a significant minority stake and has received annual executive compensation that has ranged from approximately $1 million to more than $3 million in recent years.

Honors and Philanthropy

Hughes has received numerous honors for her contributions to broadcasting and Black-owned media. She has been inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame, the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame, and the Radio Hall of Fame.

In 2016, Howard University renamed its School of Communications the Cathy Hughes School of Communications following a $4 million donation from the Catherine L. Hughes and Alfred C. Liggins III Foundation.

Her career is particularly notable because she maintained Black family control of the company while expanding into multiple forms of media. From sleeping inside a struggling AM station, Hughes built one of the most significant Black-owned media enterprises in American history.

Personal Life

Hughes was married to Alfred Liggins Jr., with whom she had her only child, Alfred Liggins III. She later married broadcaster Dewey Hughes, but the marriage ended in divorce.

Hughes and her son have worked together for decades. Although Liggins manages Urban One's daily operations as chief executive, Hughes has remained the company's public face, chairperson, and link to its original mission of serving Black audiences.