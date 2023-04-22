Carter Reum Net Worth

What is Carter Reum's net worth?

Carter Reum is an American entrepreneur and author who has a net worth of $20 million. Carter Reum is probably best known for being married to Paris Hilton. They became engaged in February 2021, married in November of that year and welcomed a son in January 2023. Outside of his personal life, Carter is a founder of the investment company M13 Ventures. He has successfully established and grown multiple companies, including VEEV Spirits, authored an acclaimed business book, and engaged in numerous philanthropic endeavors.

Education and Early Career

Born on February 5, 1981, in Wayne, Illinois, Carter Reum's first major milestone came when he graduated from Columbia University in 2003 with a degree in economics. During his time at Columbia, Reum demonstrated his entrepreneurial spirit by launching multiple business ventures, which laid the groundwork for his later successes. After graduation, he joined Goldman Sachs as an investment banker, where he gained valuable experience and sharpened his financial acumen.

VEEV Spirits

In 2007, Carter Reum, along with his brother Courtney Reum, co-founded VEEV Spirits, an eco-friendly liquor company. The company's flagship product, VEEV Açaí Spirit, quickly gained popularity for its unique flavor and commitment to sustainability. The Reum brothers' dedication to eco-friendly practices garnered them considerable attention, as VEEV became the first spirits brand to be certified as carbon neutral. This innovative venture represented a significant milestone in Carter's entrepreneurial journey.

M13

In 2016, Carter Reum, along with his brother Courtney, launched M13, a venture capital firm focused on consumer products and services. M13 has since become an influential player in the startup ecosystem, with notable investments in companies such as Lyft, Ring, and Snapchat. As co-founders, the Reum brothers have played an instrumental role in shaping the firm's investment strategy, as well as providing hands-on mentorship and guidance to the companies in their portfolio. The establishment and growth of M13 is a testament to Carter Reum's prowess as an entrepreneur and venture capitalist.

"Shortcut Your Startup"

In 2018, Carter Reum, alongside his brother Courtney, authored the book "Shortcut Your Startup: Speed Up Success with Unconventional Advice from the Trenches." The book offers valuable insights and practical advice for aspiring entrepreneurs, drawing from the Reum brothers' personal experiences in launching and growing their businesses.

Philanthropy

Carter Reum's dedication to giving back to society has been evident throughout his career. He has been actively involved in philanthropy, both personally and through his businesses. VEEV Spirits, for example, donated a portion of its proceeds to environmental causes, while M13's investment strategy includes a focus on socially responsible businesses. In addition to his corporate philanthropy, Reum is a supporter of several non-profit organizations, including Pencils of Promise, which focuses on improving global education, and the Art of Elysium, which supports artists working with hospitalized youth.

Personal Life

In February 2021, Carter Reum got engaged to socialite and businesswoman Paris Hilton. They married in November 2021 in Los Angeles. They welcomed their first child together, via surrogacy, in January 2023, a son named Phoenix Baron Hilton Reum.

Carter also has a child from a previous relationship with actress Laura Bellizzi.