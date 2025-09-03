Last Updated: September 4, 2025
Category:
Richest BusinessExecutives
Net Worth:
$5 Million
Birthdate:
Jan 30, 1969 (56 years old)
Birthplace:
Westchester County
Gender:
Female
Profession:
Businessperson, Writer
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is Carolyn Kepcher's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Education
  3. Work With Donald Trump
  4. Further Business Activities

What is Carolyn Kepcher's Net Worth?

Carolyn Kepcher is an American businesswoman who has a net worth of $5 million. Carolyn Kepcher became known to the public in 2004 as one of the judges on the NBC reality television show "The Apprentice." She was also the executive vice president and COO of Trump Golf Properties and the vice president and general manager of the Redding Country Club.

Early Life and Education

Carolyn Kepcher was born on January 30, 1969 in New Rochelle, New York. She got an early taste of a business career as a teenager when she sold Avon Products as a door-to-door saleswoman. Later, while attending Mercy College on a volleyball scholarship, Kepcher worked as a manager in a restaurant in Manhattan.

Work with Donald Trump

After graduating from college, Kepcher became a sales and marketing director at a golf club outside of New York City. Her main duty was to prepare the club for bank auction. The property was ultimately sold to Donald Trump, who subsequently hired Kepcher as his sales and marketing director. She eventually became general manager. Kepcher continued rising in the ranks within the organization, and she was eventually named COO of Trump National Golf Club Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, New York. She later became the COO of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. At both locations, Kepcher oversaw more than 250 employees. In addition to her work for Trump's golf properties, Kepcher served as a judge on Trump's NBC reality television show "The Apprentice." She was on the show for its first five seasons from 2004 to 2005.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Further Business Activities

Kepcher was formerly the vice president and general manager of the Redding Country Club and the Aspetuck Valley Country Club. She also co-founded and served as the CEO of Carolyn & Co., a company created to provide various services to "career women." In 2007, Kepcher partnered with Graham-Pelton Consulting, a group specializing in fundraising and nonprofit management. She also began writing a career advice column for the New York Daily News. Among her other business endeavors, Kepcher served on the board of the golf lifestyle media company Back9Network and on the advisory board for the 2009 US Women's Open at Saucon Valley Country Club in Pennsylvania.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
