What is Bruce McCaw's Net Worth?

Bruce McCaw is an American businessman and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $900 million. Bruce McCaw served as a founding director of the family business McCaw Cellular Communications, a pioneer in the field of cellular telecommunications. He also co-founded Westar Insurance and the Seattle regional airline Horizon Air. Among his many other endeavors, McCaw owned the Champ Car racing team PacWest Racing from 1994 until its final season in 2002.

Early Life

Bruce McCaw was born in 1947 in Seattle, Washington as the eldest of four sons of Marion and broadcasting pioneer Elroy. His younger brothers are Craig McCaw, Keith, and John. Growing up, the four McCaw boys worked as linemen and door-to-door salesmen for their father, who entered the cable television business in the 1960s.

McCaw Cellular Communications

In 1966, the McCaw brothers acquired one of their father's cable television holdings in Centralia, Washington, with Craig taking on the most central leadership role. He went on to transform the business into McCaw Cellular, an early pioneer in cellular telecommunications. By the early 1980s, the company had grown from 2,000 subscribers to around $5 million in annual revenue, and had acquired cellular spectrum licenses in six of the largest markets in the United States. In 1986, McCaw Cellular purchased MCI Communications' cellular operations and became McCaw Cellular Communications. At the end of the decade, the company gained control of LIN Broadcasting. McCaw Cellular saw enormous growth in the early 1990s as it introduced SS7 signaling and roaming charges. In late 1992, AT&T acquired a third of the company, and in 1994 it acquired the rest for $11.5 billion.

Horizon Air

In 1981, McCaw co-founded the Seattle regional airline Horizon Air with fellow entrepreneurs Joe Clark and Milt Kuolt. The airline's inaugural route connected Yakima to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport; the second route connected Pasco to Seattle. In 1982, Horizon purchased Air Oregon to consolidate and reduce the operating deficits of both airlines. The next year, Horizon acquired Utah's Transwestern Airlines for the same reason. In 1985, the airline entered into its first codeshare agreement with United Airlines and was acquired by Alaska Air Group. Horizon went on to become an international carrier in early 1986. It continued operating as a regional airline until 2010, when Alaska Air Group retired the Horizon brand.

PacWest Racing

McCaw was the founder and owner of the racing team PacWest Racing, which competed in the Champ Car World Series. Founded in 1993, the team had its first full-time season in 1994, with drivers Dominic Dobson and Scott Sharp. PacWest had its breakout year in 1997, with drivers Maurício Gugelmin and Mark Blundell taking four wins between them. However, that turned out to be the team's peak, as a series of disappointments followed over the subsequent years. Following a highly troubled season in 2002, McCaw shut PacWest down.

Westar Insurance

Among his many other business ventures, McCaw co-founded Westar Insurance, which specialized in aviation insurance and other insurance areas. Following a merger, the company became Forbes Westar.

Philanthropy

McCaw is a director of the Apex Foundation, which is his family's private charitable organization. He has supported such groups as the Seattle Children's Home and the Talaris Research Institute. With his wife, McCaw donated $91 million to create a research institute to study brain development in young children.

Hobbies

McCaw owns a large collection of vintage race cars. He is also a licensed pilot, and owns his own six-passenger jet. Additionally, McCaw hunts big game in Africa.

Car Collection

Bruce has curated one of the most extraordinary private car collections globally. Alongside his brothers, McCaw has amassed a collection exceeding 600 vehicles, encompassing a diverse range of historically significant and rare automobiles.​

At the heart of McCaw's collection is a 1961 Ferrari 250 GTO. Bruce's brother Craig ALSO owns a 250 GTO. Craig's GTO, which was originally built for Stirling Moss, has a storied racing history, including participation in the 1962 24 Hours of Le Mans. In 2012, Craig McCaw acquired this vehicle for a reported $35 million, setting a record at the time for the most expensive car ever sold.

Beyond Ferraris, McCaw's collection boasts a variety of iconic automobiles. Notably, his 1929 Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer garnered the prestigious Best of Show award at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, highlighting his dedication to preserving automotive history. The collection also includes a 1953 Ferrari 375 MM Vignale Spyder, renowned for its racing pedigree, and a 1908 Benz Prinz Heinrich, one of the earliest purpose-built race cars.​

McCaw's assemblage extends to modern supercars as well, featuring models like the McLaren P1, Koenigsegg Agera RS, and Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse . His passion for automobiles is not limited to ownership; McCaw actively participates in vintage racing events, often driving his historic cars on the track. His collection, a blend of pre-war classics and contemporary hypercars, reflects a lifelong commitment to automotive excellence and heritage.

Real Estate

In 2008, McCaw and his wife purchased an English-style manor on the shores of Lake Washington. The 17,599-square-foot mansion, which sits on 4.3 acres, was previously owned by McCaw's brother Craig, and before him by jazz saxophonist Kenny G. Designed by Richard Landry and built in 1995, it features huge windowed walls, a gourmet kitchen, a wood-paneled library, and fireplaces in almost every room. The grounds boast tennis courts, a pool and spa, a dock, and a beach house, among other amenities. In 2022, McCaw and his wife listed the estate for a record-setting $85 million.

Personal Life

With his wife Jolene, McCaw has two children.