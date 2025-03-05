What is Brit Eady's net worth?

Brit Eady is an American insurance executive and reality television star who has a net worth of $2.5 million. Brit Eady is best known for her ventures in the insurance industry and her foray into the fashion world. Her recent role as a cast member on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" has brought her dynamic career and personal life into the public eye.

Early Life and Background

Brit grew up in Georgia, immersing herself in the vibrant culture of the South. Her upbringing in this region has deeply influenced her personal and professional life, grounding her in strong community values.

Career in Insurance

Transitioning from a modeling career that included appearances in music videos, commercials, and films, Brit entered the insurance sector. In 2020, she established her own insurance agency under Allstate, demonstrating her adaptability and business acumen. Her agency has flourished, providing clients with tailored insurance solutions and solidifying her reputation in the industry.

Real Housewives of Atlanta

In March 2025, Brit debuted as one of the newest cast members on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Brit joined in season 16 with fellow new cast members Angela Oakley and Kelli Ferrell. Other cast members for season 16 include Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, and Shamea Morton.

Entrepreneurial Ventures in Fashion

Expanding her entrepreneurial footprint, Brit launched "Bare and Naked," a shapewear and clothing line. This venture reflects her passion for fashion and her commitment to empowering individuals through stylish and functional apparel.

Personal Life

Brit is married to Michael Cunningham, with whom she shares a loving relationship. She often expresses her affection and appreciation for her husband on social media, highlighting their strong bond. The couple also dotes on their pet dog, Mimosa PreMadonna, celebrating special moments and cherishing their furry companion.

Real Estate

In 2021, Brit and Michael paid $1.2 million for an 8,000-square-foot home in Roswell, Georgia.

Community Involvement

Beyond her business endeavors, Brit is dedicated to mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs. Through her "Agency Jumpstart" program, she offers guidance to individuals aiming to establish themselves in the insurance industry, reflecting her commitment to community upliftment and professional development.