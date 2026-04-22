What is Brandon Sheets' net worth?

Brandon Sheets is an American professional buyer and reality television personality who has a net worth of $400 thousand.

Brandon Sheets is best known for his role on the hit A&E series "Storage Wars." Introduced to audiences as the son of legendary storage hunter Darrell Sheets, Brandon quickly became a fan favorite for his sharp instincts, dry humor, and evolving independence within the high-stakes world of storage auctions. Nicknamed "The Sidebet," he spent nearly a decade on the show, participating in some of its most memorable wins while gradually stepping out from his father's shadow. After his unexpected departure from "Storage Wars" following its ninth season, Brandon made a clean break from reality television and reinvented himself in an entirely new industry. Relocating to Arizona, he built a second career in real estate and embraced a quieter, more grounded lifestyle. His journey reflects a rare transition from reality TV fame to everyday professional life, while still maintaining a connection with fans through social media and personal storytelling.

Early Life

Brandon Sheets was born on December 26, 1983. He grew up deeply embedded in the storage auction business thanks to his father, Darrell, who spent decades buying and selling abandoned storage units. Rather than follow a traditional academic path, Brandon chose to earn his GED so he could begin working full-time alongside his father at a young age.

From swap meets to storage lockers, he learned firsthand how to identify valuable items, negotiate deals, and manage risk. These early experiences gave him a practical education in entrepreneurship and set the foundation for his later television career.

"Storage Wars" Fame

Brandon rose to national prominence in 2010 when he joined the cast of "Storage Wars." As Darrell's right-hand man, he was often involved in bidding strategy, locker evaluations, and negotiations, while also providing comic relief through their father-son dynamic.

The duo took part in one of the most famous finds in the show's history: a $3,600 locker that ultimately revealed a $300,000 art collection by Frank Gutierrez. Over time, Brandon became more confident and independent, occasionally bidding on units by himself and even competing directly against his father.

His nickname, "The Sidebet," reflected his early role as a supporting player, but as the series progressed, he carved out his own identity within the show.

Departure from Television

After nine seasons, Brandon's run on "Storage Wars" ended abruptly. When he did not return for Season 10, he publicly explained that he had been let go due to budget cuts. He was outspoken about the situation, criticizing the network for reducing costs while still expecting cast members to promote the show without compensation.

The departure marked a turning point in his career and forced him to reassess his long-term direction outside of reality television.

Career Pivot to Real Estate

Following his exit from the show, Brandon relocated to Arizona and pursued a new professional path. He earned his real estate license and began working with Keller Williams.

Embracing the transition with humor, Brandon has described his new career as a shift from "lifting things up and putting them down" to helping clients buy and sell valuable properties. The move proved successful, allowing him to establish a stable, long-term career away from the unpredictability of television.

Personal Life

Brandon is married to his wife, Melissa, and the couple has two children, a daughter named Addilyn and a son, Laiden Shaun Sheets, born in November 2019. He has described his current lifestyle as an "average middle class life," a phrase he has used in a series of tongue-in-cheek social media videos that parody celebrity home tours.

Outside of work, Brandon has developed a following as a home cook, frequently sharing elaborate meals and barbecue creations online.

In June 2024, he survived a serious car accident, escaping with relatively minor injuries. In April 2026, he experienced a major personal loss with the death of his father, Darrell, at the age of 68. The two had shared not only a close family bond but also the entirety of Brandon's early career and rise to fame.