What Is Bozoma Saint John's Net Worth and Salary?

Bozoma Saint John is an American businessperson, marketing executive, reality television personality, and author who has a net worth of $5 million. Bozoma Saint John spent 17 months as Netflix's chief marketing officer (CMO), and she was previously the CMO at Endeavor, the chief brand officer (CBO) at Uber, and a marketing executive at Apple Music. Bozoma was employed by PepsiCo from 2005 to 2014 and worked her way up to become the head of music and entertainment marketing. She also launched the haircare company Eve by Boz. Saint John published the memoir "The Urgent Life: My Story of Love, Loss, and Survival" in 2023, and she joined the cast of the Bravo reality series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" in 2024. She was inducted into the American Marketing Association Marketing Hall of Fame in 2022.

Early Life

Bozoma Saint John was born Bozoma A. Arthur on January 21, 1977, in Middletown, Connecticut. She is the daughter of Aba Arthur (née Enim) and Rev. Dr. Appianda Arthur, and she has a sister named Alua, who is a lawyer as well as a death doula. When Bozoma was six months old, she moved to Ghana with her family. During her childhood, Saint John also lived in Kenya, Nairobi, and Washington, D.C. When Bozoma was 12 years old, her family moved back to the U.S., settling in Colorado Springs. Her father played the clarinet and served in the Ghana Army before attending graduate school in the U.S., and Bozoma has said that he has been her biggest inspiration. Saint John earned a degree in African-American studies and English from Wesleyan University in 1999, and she later became a member of their President's Advisory Council. Her father earned his PhD in ethnomusicology from the same school in 1977.

Career

After graduating from college, Bozoma worked at advertising agencies such as Arnold Worldwide and Spike DDB (which was created by filmmaker Spike Lee). She was vice president of marketing at the fashion brand Ashley Stewart, and in 2005, she began working as a senior marketing manager at PepsiCo, later becoming the head of music and entertainment marketing. In 2014, Saint John took a job at Beats Music and moved to Los Angeles to lead the company's marketing. After Apple acquired Beats Music, she became Apple Music/iTunes' head of global consumer marketing. According to journalists, Bozoma's Apple Music presentation during the 2016 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference was her breakthrough, and BuzzFeed called her "the coolest person to ever go onstage at an Apple event."

In June 2017, Saint John became Uber's chief brand officer, but she left a year later to become Endeavor's chief marketing officer. She said of the decision, "When I got to Uber, I was honest in my desire to go and change essentially what I thought was a challenging environment, especially for women and for people of colour… What I discovered was a lot of people who had a desire to do better, honestly, but couldn't get out of their own way… At some point, it became too overwhelming for me… It became a good lesson for all of us: You don't need to be the savior, you can save yourself too." Bozoma was named Netflix's chief marketing officer in June 2020, making her the company's first-ever Black C-level executive. She left Netflix in March 2022. In 2020, Saint John and journalist Katie Couric launched the iHeart Media podcast "Back to Biz with Katie and Boz," and the following year, she taught a short intensive program called "Anatomy of a Badass" for Harvard Business School MBA candidates. In 2024, Bozoma joined the cast of the reality series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for the show's fourteenth season.

Netflix Salary

When she left Endeavor for Netflix, Bozoma reportedly received a massive base salary increase to $4 million per year. That number lines up with the salary her predecessor made. According to Netflix's SEC filings, Bozoma's predecessor made $9.2 million in her final year, broken out as $3.2 million in base salary and $5.3 million in severance pay, with the rest coming as other compensation benefits.

Personal Life

Bozoma married Peter Saint John in 2003, and they remained married until Peter died of cancer in 2013. They were separated when he received his diagnosis, but they reconciled before his death. The couple welcomed daughters Eve and Lael together, but sadly Eve passed away after being born prematurely. Bozoma developed preeclampsia when she was 6 1/2 months pregnant and was told that she wouldn't survive if she waited to have the baby.

Saint John, Glennon Doyle, Luvvie Ajayi, and Stacey Bendet launched the Instagram initiative #ShareTheMicNow, to "to magnify Black women and the important work that they're doing in order to catalyze the change that will only come when we truly hear each other's voices." On June 10, 2020, as part of the initiative, 52 Black women took control of the Instagram accounts of 52 white women with large followings to share information about the work they were doing to try to enact change. Bozoma has served as a Global Ambassador to Ghana for Pencils of Promise and a board member for Vital Voices and Girls Who Code. She is also a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Black Advisory Board for Impact.

Awards

"Billboard" named Bozoma one of the Top Women in Music in 2015 and Female Executive of the Year in 2016. She was featured on the "Ad Age" list of the "50 Most Creative People, Innovators & Stars 40 Under 40," the "Adweek" list of the "Most Exciting Personalities in Advertising," the "Ebony" list of "100 Powerful Executives," the "Fast Company" list of the "100 Most Creative People," the "Fortune " "40 Under 40" and "Disruptors" lists, and the "Glitz Africa Magazine" list of the "Top 100 Most Inspirational Women of the Year." In 2017, Saint John was honored with the Aspen Institute's Henry Crown Fellowship, which "mobilizes a new breed of leaders, all under the age of 45, to tackle the world's most intractable problems."

Real Estate

In 2019, Saint John paid nearly $3.2 million for a home in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles. The two-story home includes a balcony and a chef's kitchen, and a plunge pool with a spa sits on the.17-acre lot.