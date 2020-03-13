Billy Busch Sr. net worth: Billy Busch Sr. is an American businessman and reality television personality who has a net worth of $200 million. He is best known for starring on the MTV reality show Busch Family Brewed.

Billy Busch Sr. was born in St. Louis, Missouri. He is a member of the Busch family known for beer and his great grandfather was Adolphus Busch. Billy Busch Sr. is the half-uncle of Billy Busch IV who served as the CEO of Anheuser-Busch. Although he never worked for the family business, Billy Busch Sr. founded his own beer company Kraftig in 2011 but it closed in 2019. In 2018 he pleaded guilty to a peace disturbance charge after he was accused of grabbing an 11 year old boy and pushing him into a wall. In 1988 he was in a custody battle with Angela Whitson who was the mother of his daughter.