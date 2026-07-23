What Is Baylen Dupree's Net Worth?

Baylen Dupree is an American social media personality, reality television star, disability advocate, and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $1 million.

Baylen Dupree first became famous on TikTok by documenting her everyday experiences with Tourette syndrome, including the motor and vocal tics that affect her speech, movement, relationships, and ability to perform ordinary tasks. Her candid videos helped her build an audience of more than 15 million followers across TikTok and Instagram.

Dupree expanded her online popularity into television with the TLC reality series "Baylen Out Loud." The show follows her efforts to become more independent while managing a severe form of Tourette syndrome and navigating relationships with her parents, five siblings, and longtime partner Colin Dooley. The series became one of TLC's most successful new unscripted programs and was renewed for multiple additional seasons.

Outside of television, Dupree earns money through social media advertising, sponsored content, appearances, merchandise, and her clothing company, Beautifully Complex. She has also used her platform to challenge misconceptions about Tourette syndrome, particularly the false belief that everyone with the condition involuntarily swears.

Early Life

Baylen Dupree was born on July 30, 2002, and grew up in Ranson, West Virginia. She is one of six children born to Allen and Julie Dupree.

Dupree began experiencing tics when she was approximately six or seven years old, but her symptoms became substantially more severe during her teenage years. She was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome in 2020, shortly before her 18th birthday. After receiving conflicting opinions from doctors, her diagnosis was later confirmed by specialists at the Mayo Clinic.

Dupree experiences both motor and vocal tics, as well as coprolalia, a relatively uncommon Tourette syndrome symptom involving involuntary socially inappropriate words or phrases. She has also spoken publicly about living with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

She enrolled at West Virginia University as a pre-nursing student. As her symptoms intensified, she began taking classes remotely and eventually placed greater emphasis on her advocacy and social media career.

Social Media Career

Dupree began posting TikTok videos in 2020. She initially used the platform to explain Tourette syndrome and regain some of the confidence she had lost as her symptoms became more visible.

Her videos showed the realities of cooking, shopping, attending school, traveling, dating, and interacting with her family while experiencing unpredictable tics. By 2022, she had accumulated more than three million TikTok followers.

That year, Dupree appeared on Dr. Phil in an episode titled "My Tourette's Made Me Viral." Her following continued to grow, eventually surpassing 12 million on TikTok and several million more on Instagram.

Dupree has faced online accusations that she exaggerates or fabricates her tics. She has responded by explaining that Tourette syndrome presents differently in every person and that the frequency and severity of tics can change depending on stress, fatigue, excitement, and other circumstances.

Baylen Out Loud

In January 2025, TLC premiered "Baylen Out Loud," a reality series centered on Dupree and her family. The first season documented her desire to move out of her parents' home, establish greater independence, and build a future with her boyfriend, Colin Dooley.

The show attracted 14.7 million viewers during its first month and became TLC's most-watched new unscripted series among several key adult demographics. Its success led the network to order additional seasons.

Later episodes followed Dupree's move to the Washington, D.C., area, her engagement, wedding preparations, health challenges, and plans for married life. The series also provided a broader look at how Tourette syndrome affects her parents, siblings, and partner.

Beautifully Complex

Dupree launched the clothing and lifestyle brand Beautifully Complex in 2025. The company sells hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, sweatpants, and other casual apparel featuring messages centered on self-acceptance and emotional complexity.

The brand added another source of income beyond Dupree's TLC compensation, creator-platform revenue, personal appearances, and paid social media partnerships.

Personal Life

Dupree met Colin Dooley through a dating app in November 2022. Dooley served in the United States Air Force, including work with the Air Force Honor Guard, and later entered the real estate industry.

The couple announced their engagement in February 2025. They married on May 9, 2026, in Warrenton, Virginia, in a ceremony attended by approximately 140 guests. Dupree wore a custom Hayley Paige gown, and her parents accompanied her down the aisle.

Before the wedding, Dupree confirmed that she and Dooley had signed a prenuptial agreement. Following their marriage, she began using the name Baylen Dupree-Dooley and Baylen Dooley on some of her social media accounts.