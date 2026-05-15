What is Barry Hearn's net worth?

Barry Hearn is an English sports promoter and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $600 million. Barry Hearn is the founder of Matchroom Sport, the company he built from a small snooker management business into one of the most successful sports promotion empires in the world. Over several decades, Hearn became a major force in snooker, boxing, darts, pool, fishing, golf, and other sports, creating a business model built around television rights, live events, sponsorships, and personality-driven promotion. He first became famous during snooker's 1980s boom, guiding players like Steve Davis and building Matchroom into a recognizable brand. He later expanded into boxing, darts, and other sports, while his son Eddie Hearn became the public face of Matchroom Boxing. Barry stepped back from day-to-day control in 2021, but remained deeply associated with the company's identity, strategy, and culture. With an estimated net worth of $600 million, Hearn's fortune is tied largely to the enormous value of Matchroom and the family-controlled sports empire he created.

Bruin Capital Deal

In May 2026, Matchroom Sport reached a major milestone when Bruin Capital acquired a 15% stake in the company. The deal marked the first time Barry Hearn and Eddie Hearn brought in an outside investor after more than four decades of running Matchroom as a fully independent family-owned business.

The transaction valued Matchroom Sport at more than £1 billion, or roughly $1.35 billion. Based on that valuation, Bruin Capital's 15% stake was worth approximately £150 million, or around $200 million. The deal gave Bruin a minority position in one of the world's most successful sports promotion companies, while allowing the Hearn family to retain 85% ownership and full operational control.

For Matchroom, the investment provided a major new pool of capital to accelerate the company's international expansion. The Hearns had already turned Matchroom into a global force in boxing, darts, snooker, pool, and other sports, but the Bruin deal gave the company additional firepower to push deeper into the United States and other international markets. Boxing was expected to be a major focus of that expansion, especially as Matchroom continued competing for fighters, broadcast deals, major venues, and global event rights.

For Bruin Capital, the investment represented a chance to buy into a profitable and highly recognizable sports promotion platform with a large portfolio of recurring event, media, and sponsorship revenue. Matchroom's business includes major boxing events, the Professional Darts Corporation, World Snooker Tour, and other properties that generate income through ticket sales, broadcast rights, sponsorships, and international distribution. Rather than buying control, Bruin acquired a lucrative minority interest in the ongoing profits and future growth of the Matchroom empire.

The deal also underscored the scale of what Barry and Eddie Hearn built. Matchroom began as Barry's sports promotion business in the 1980s and grew into a billion-pound enterprise spanning multiple sports and continents. For Barry, the Bruin Capital investment was a late-career validation of the company he built from a snooker-focused operation into one of the world's most valuable independent sports promotion businesses.

Early Life

Barry Maurice William Hearn was born on June 19, 1948, in Dagenham, England. He grew up in a working-class family and later trained as an accountant, a background that shaped the practical, numbers-focused approach he brought to sports promotion.

Before becoming one of Britain's most famous sports businessmen, Hearn worked in finance and property. His entry into sports came through snooker halls, which he recognized as both a property opportunity and a growing entertainment business. That combination of real estate instincts, television awareness, and promotional flair became the foundation for Matchroom.

Snooker and the Birth of Matchroom

Hearn's first major breakthrough came through snooker. In the 1970s, he bought a snooker hall in Romford, Essex, just as the sport was beginning to benefit from color television coverage. Snooker was perfectly suited to the era's expanding TV audience, and Hearn quickly recognized that players could become stars if they were packaged and promoted correctly.

He began managing Steve Davis, who became the dominant snooker player of the 1980s. Davis won six World Championships and became the centerpiece of Hearn's growing stable of players. Hearn formally launched Matchroom Sport in 1982, building the company around a group of snooker stars that included Davis, Tony Meo, Dennis Taylor, Jimmy White, Terry Griffiths, Willie Thorne, and others.

Matchroom helped turn snooker into a major televised sport in Britain. The company's players became celebrities, appearing on television shows, commercials, and even in the novelty hit "Snooker Loopy" with Chas & Dave. For Hearn, snooker proved that sports promotion was about more than staging competitions. It was about building characters, rivalries, stories, and television-friendly entertainment.

Boxing Career

Hearn moved into boxing in the late 1980s, promoting major fights and gradually making Matchroom one of the most important boxing companies in the United Kingdom. One of his early major events was Frank Bruno vs. Joe Bugner at White Hart Lane in 1987.

Over time, Matchroom Boxing became associated with major British fighters, arena events, and television deals. Barry's approach was rooted in the same promotional instincts that had worked in snooker: create a compelling event, sell the personalities, and make the product attractive to broadcasters.

In later years, Eddie Hearn took over the day-to-day leadership of Matchroom Boxing and turned it into an international force, working with fighters such as Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor, Canelo Álvarez, Dmitry Bivol, Gennady Golovkin, Oleksandr Usyk, and many others. Barry remained a key figure in the company's broader identity, often serving as the elder statesman of the business while Eddie became its most visible boxing executive.

Darts, Pool, and Other Sports

One of Hearn's greatest achievements was his transformation of professional darts. Through Matchroom and the Professional Darts Corporation, he helped turn darts from a pub-linked niche sport into a major television and arena product. Prize money grew, crowds expanded, and players became recognizable stars.

Hearn also expanded Matchroom into pool, fishing, golf, bowling, table tennis, and other sports. His genius was finding sports that traditional broadcasters or sponsors had undervalued, then repackaging them as entertainment products. He understood that fans were drawn not only to competition, but also to atmosphere, stakes, rivalries, and presentation.

That formula made Matchroom unusually diversified. While boxing generated major global attention, darts and snooker became crucial parts of the company's business. This multi-sport structure helped Matchroom become far more than a boxing promotion company.

Leadership Transition

In 2021, Barry Hearn stepped down as chairman of Matchroom Sport and became company president. Eddie Hearn became chairman, formalizing a transition that had already been underway for years.

The move allowed Barry to reduce his day-to-day workload while keeping the family identity of the company intact. Eddie led the modern expansion of Matchroom Boxing, particularly through international events and streaming deals, while Barry remained associated with the company's philosophy, brand, and long-term vision.

That transition also showed how successfully Barry had built Matchroom as a family business. Rather than selling early or fading after its founder stepped back, Matchroom continued growing under Eddie's leadership.

Personal Life

Barry Hearn is married to Susan Hearn. They have two children, Katie and Eddie. Eddie followed him into the family business and became one of the most famous boxing promoters in the world.

Hearn has also been connected to Leyton Orient Football Club, serving as chairman for many years. His business career has included setbacks, including financial pressure in the early 1990s and a heart attack in 2002, but he recovered and continued expanding Matchroom into new markets and sports.

Barry Hearn was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to sport. His legacy is not tied to one sport alone. It rests on his ability to spot commercial potential where others saw niche audiences, then turn those sports into valuable, television-friendly businesses.