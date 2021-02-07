Avram Glazer Net Worth: Avram Glazer is an American business executive who has a net worth of $1 billion. Avram Glazer is a member of the Glazer family, which owns the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Manchester United.

Avram Glazer was born on October 19, 1960. He is one of six children born to Malcolm and Linda Glazer. Malcolm Glazer was a college dropout who parlayed a small fortune earned owning trailer parks into a global investment empire. Malcolm's holding company First Allied Corporation eventually acquired lucrative stakes in dozens of companies, notably Formica and Harley-Davidson. When Malcolm died in 2014, he was worth $4.6 billion. Control of the family business, including the sports team empires, went to his widow and six children.

Though the family owns everything equally, Joel and Bryan Glazer seem to have a bit more control over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Avram manages Manchester. Avram has overseen Manchester United since 2005. Manchester fans were initially unhappy to learn of the Glazer family's purchase of the team back in 2005 for $1 billion, using more than $600 million in borrowed money. However, during Avram's tenure the team has won 18 major trophies, including five Premier League titles and 2008 Champions League title.

Avram and his siblings also oversee The Glazer Family Foundation, a charity that supports a number of charitable causes.

Avram and his wife Jill live in New Orleans.