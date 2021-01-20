Anna Shay Net Worth: Anna Shay is an American heiress and reality television personality who has a net worth of $600 million. Anna first became widely-known after she appeared on the Netflix reality series "Bling Empire".

Anna Shay inherited her fortune from her late father, billionaire Edward Shay. Edward earned billions as the founder of Pacific Architects and Engineers (PAE). Founded in 1955, today the private defense contractor is a major supplier of services to governments like United States and the United Kingdom and organizations like the Central Intelligence Agency. In its early days, Pacfic Architects and Engineers helped re-develop Japan following World War II. In 1974 Edward sold a 40% stake in his company to an employee stock ownership program. He re-acquired those shares in 1988. Edward died in 1995, at which point his son Allen, Anna's younger brother, took over as Chairman and CEO. In 2006 PAE was acquired by Lockheed Martin in a $1.2 billion cash deal. In 2011 Lockheed sold the company to Lindsay Goldberg for $700 million who then sold the company to private equity firm Platinum Equity in 2016 for an undisclosed amount.

The sale of PAE gave Anna and her brother and their mother an enormous cash windfall.

Personal Life: Anna has been married four times and has one child, a son named Kenny Kemp. A marijuana aficionado, in 2015 Kenny told BuzzFeed that he kept a $500,000 collection of bongs at his mother's mansion in an area that was originally intended to be a wine cellar.

Real Estate: In 2011, Anna paid $9.35 million for a mansion in Beverly Hills. She listed the home for sale in April 2020 for $16 million. The home is still for sale as of this writing. Built in 1926, Shirley Temple lived in the house in 1936 when she was eight years old. In the 1940s and 1950s the home was owned by reputed Italian mafia boss Tony Milano.

In March 2020 Anna paid $5.75 million for a home that was originally bought by Dr. Phil but was technically occupied by Phil's son Jordan McGraw at the time of the sale.