What is Angela Oakley's net worth?

Angela Oakley is an American businesswoman and reality television star who has a net worth of $12 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband, retired NBA player Charles Oakley. They have been married since 2016 and have several children together. During his NBA career, Charles earned around $43 million in salary. In 2025, Angela began starring on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

As the founder and CEO of Lucrative Tax and Financial Consulting, Angela has also made significant strides in the financial sector, assisting numerous clients in navigating complex financial landscapes.

Early Life and Education

Angela hails from Harvey, Illinois, where she was known for her warm personality and ability to connect with others. She pursued higher education at DePaul University in Chicago, earning a degree in finance. This academic foundation laid the groundwork for her future ventures in the financial industry.

Career

After completing her studies, Angela launched her career as a tax professional, assisting clients in understanding and managing their financial obligations. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to establish Lucrative Tax and Financial Consulting, where she serves as CEO. Under her leadership, the firm has grown, offering comprehensive financial services that cater to a diverse clientele.

In addition to her tax consultancy, Angela ventured into real estate investing. Despite facing challenges in this arena, she transformed these experiences into valuable lessons, often sharing her insights with others to promote financial literacy and resilience.

Real Housewives of Atlanta

In March 2025, Angela debuted as one of the newest cast members on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Angela joined in season 16 with fellow new cast members Brit Eady and Kelli Ferrell. Other cast members for season 16 include Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, and Shamea Morton.

Personal Life

Angela is married to NBA legend Charles Oakley. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and have since built a family together, including their son, Avan, and daughters, Ahmauri and Arleigh.

Philanthropy and Community Engagement

Beyond her professional pursuits, Angela is deeply committed to community service. Alongside her husband, she co-founded the Charles Oakley Family Foundation, aiming to address food insecurity in inner-city neighborhoods. Their mission focuses on spreading love, laughter, and nutritious food to underserved communities, reflecting Angela's dedication to making a positive impact beyond the boardroom.

Future Aspirations

Looking ahead, Angela envisions establishing a multibillion-dollar company that generates employment opportunities and fosters economic growth. Her ambition is matched by a heartfelt desire to create avenues for others to achieve financial independence and success.