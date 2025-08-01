What is Andy Hillstrand's net worth?

Andy Hillstrand is an Alaskan commercial fishing vessel captain who has a net worth is $3 million. Andy Hillstrand is best known as the co-captain of the F/V Time Bandit, where he partnered with his older brother Johnathan Hillstrand to become one of the most dynamic duos in "Deadliest Catch" history. Known for his mechanical expertise, calm under pressure, and dry sense of humor, Andy served as the steadying counterpart to Johnathan's wild energy. During their time on the show, the Hillstrand brothers helped define the tone of the series—balancing intense crab fishing action with offbeat antics and unfiltered brotherly banter. Though Andy eventually stepped away from the spotlight, his legacy remains deeply embedded in the early success and enduring appeal of the show.

Early Life and Family Business

Andy Hillstrand was born on September 25, 1963, in Homer, Alaska, into a multigenerational fishing family. Like his brother Johnathan, Andy grew up on boats and started fishing at a very young age. The Hillstrand family's roots in the crab fishing industry stretch back decades, and Andy quickly learned every aspect of life on the Bering Sea—from hauling pots to running hydraulics to fixing complex mechanical failures mid-storm.

In 1991, Andy and his brothers helped construct the F/V Time Bandit, a 113-foot vessel that would eventually become one of the most recognizable boats in the "Deadliest Catch" fleet. The Hillstrands ran it as a family operation, with Andy often handling the more technical aspects of the boat's operations.

"Deadliest Catch" and Time Bandit Fame

Andy joined "Deadliest Catch" in season 2, alongside his brother Johnathan. The two co-captained the Time Bandit in a unique rotation, with Andy often taking the lead during the opilio crab season while Johnathan handled king crab.

Viewers came to appreciate Andy for his calm and methodical approach. Whether navigating through punishing seas or dealing with crew mishaps, he often served as the voice of reason on the boat. While Johnathan brought the fireworks and larger-than-life personality, Andy anchored the team with his technical know-how and ability to troubleshoot mechanical problems on the fly.

Together, the Hillstrand brothers created some of the show's most memorable moments, from their lighthearted pranks to their intense, high-yield fishing runs. Their bond, chemistry, and contrasting styles made the Time Bandit one of the most popular vessels in the series.

Departure from the Show

After season 13, the Hillstrands parted ways with "Deadliest Catch" amid reported disagreements with the production team. Andy made the decision to step back from crab fishing and focus more on life at home in Alaska.

Outside of fishing, Andy has pursued several other interests, including horsemanship and running a ranch in Indiana, where he trains horses and teaches riding. He has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years, though his fans continue to follow his post-fishing life with interest.

Legacy and Reputation

Andy Hillstrand may not have been the loudest or flashiest captain on "Deadliest Catch," but he was one of the most competent and respected. He embodied the hard-working, problem-solving spirit of the Bering Sea fleet, and his role in shaping the show's early seasons was instrumental.

With his steady hand and deep knowledge of the sea, Andy provided balance not only to the Time Bandit but also to the broader narrative of the series. His legacy is that of a true fisherman—one who let his work, not his words, speak for him.