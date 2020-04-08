Andrew Modlin Net Worth

Andrew Modlin net worth: Andrew Modlin is an American artist and businessman who has a net worth of $200 million. He is best known for being a big player in the legal marijuana industry with his company MedMen.

Andrew Modlin was born in Los Angeles, California in March 1987. He graduated from the UCLA School of Art and Architecture. In 2010 he co-founded MedMen with Adam Bierman. The company provides turnkey services for licensed cannabis operators and raises capital in strategic markets. The company has helped more than 100 businesses enter the legal marijuana market. Modlin and Bierman were featured in Time magazine in April 2015. Andrew Modlin became the President of MedMen in 2010. MedMen has locations in six states including New York, California, and Florida.

Real Estate: He purchased a $3.9 million home in Hollywood in 2019. He sold this home a year later to YouTuber Emma Chamberlain in 2020, for a roughly $5,000 profit. In July 2019 Andrew bought a home in the Hollywood Hills for $11 million.

