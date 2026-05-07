What is Anant Ambani's net worth?

Anant Ambani is an Indian businessman, Reliance Industries executive, and philanthropist who has a net worth of $500 million. Anat is the youngest child of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. As the son of the richest person in India, Anant was born into extraordinary privilege, but his public image has been shaped by more than inheritance alone. He has taken on a significant role inside Reliance Industries at a time when the conglomerate is attempting one of the most important transitions in its history: moving beyond its traditional oil, petrochemicals, and refining base into green energy, batteries, solar power, and sustainability-focused businesses. He is also known for his passion for animal welfare, most notably through Vantara, a massive wildlife rescue and rehabilitation project in Jamnagar. Outside of business, Anant has attracted attention for his health journey, luxury assets, and lavish 2024 wedding to Radhika Merchant, one of the most widely covered society events in modern India. The wedding reportedly cost $600 million.

Early Life

Anant Ambani was born on April 10, 1995, in Mumbai, India. He is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, a philanthropist, businesswoman, and founder of the Reliance Foundation. His older siblings are Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani, both of whom have also taken on prominent roles within the family business empire.

Anant grew up in an environment of extreme wealth and public attention, but his parents placed a strong emphasis on education, discipline, and responsibility. He attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai before moving to the United States for college. He earned his bachelor's degree from Brown University in Rhode Island.

Health Journey

Anant's early life was also shaped by significant health challenges. He suffered from severe chronic asthma and reportedly underwent heavy steroid treatments, which contributed to major weight gain. His weight and health became the subject of public attention in India, especially because of the Ambani family's high profile.

He later drew widespread attention after losing more than 100 kg, roughly 220 pounds, over an 18-month period. His transformation was widely covered in Indian media and made him a more relatable public figure to many people who had watched him struggle with health issues while living under intense scrutiny.

Reliance Industries Career

As the youngest Ambani sibling, Anant has been closely associated with one of Reliance Industries' most important long-term priorities: energy transition. While Akash Ambani became closely linked with Reliance Jio and Isha Ambani became a central figure in Reliance Retail, Anant's role has focused heavily on Reliance's green energy ambitions.

He serves as a Whole-Time Director on the Reliance Industries board and has been involved in the company's push into renewable energy, solar power, green hydrogen, advanced batteries, and other sustainability-focused technologies. This area is especially important because Reliance built much of its fortune through petrochemicals, refining, and fossil-fuel-linked businesses. Anant's work places him at the center of the company's effort to adapt for a future in which energy production and industrial policy are increasingly shaped by decarbonization.

Reliance New Energy

Anant Ambani has been closely tied to Reliance New Energy, the division responsible for the conglomerate's clean energy investments. Reliance has committed billions of dollars toward building large-scale solar manufacturing, battery storage, green hydrogen production, and other next-generation energy infrastructure.

For Anant, this role carries both business and symbolic importance. It gives him a major lane inside the family empire and ties his leadership identity to the future of Reliance rather than only its past. His work in green energy is also connected to the company's broader goal of becoming net carbon-zero.

Vantara and Animal Welfare

One of Anant Ambani's most personal projects is Vantara, a large animal rescue, conservation, and rehabilitation initiative located within Reliance's Jamnagar complex in Gujarat. The name means "Star of the Forest," and the project has been described as a 3,000-acre facility devoted to rescuing and caring for animals.

Anant has said that his interest in animal welfare began at a young age. Vantara reflects that lifelong passion and has become one of the most visible philanthropic initiatives associated with him personally. The project includes rescue operations, veterinary care, rehabilitation facilities, and habitat-style environments for a wide range of species.

Board Memberships

In addition to his role at Reliance Industries, Anant Ambani has held directorships across several major entities in the Reliance ecosystem. These include Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail Ventures, and Reliance New Energy. Those positions place him alongside his siblings as part of the next generation of Ambani leadership.

His board roles also show how closely the Ambani heirs are integrated into the conglomerate's future. Each sibling has a distinct public business identity, but all three are tied to the broader Reliance structure.

Personal Life

In 2024, Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant, the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant. Their wedding celebrations became a global media event, drawing political figures, business leaders, Bollywood stars, international celebrities, and some of the world's most famous entertainers.

The wedding was not just a family celebration. It became a display of the Ambani family's global reach, cultural influence, and extraordinary wealth. The multi-event celebration was widely covered for its scale, guest list, performances, and luxury.

Real Estate and Assets

Anant Ambani has been linked to some of the most exclusive luxury assets in the world. In 2022, his father reportedly gifted him an $80 million villa on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. The beachfront estate reportedly includes 10 bedrooms, a private spa, an extensive art collection, and a long stretch of private beach.

He is also known for his rare watch collection, which reportedly includes several ultra-expensive pieces from brands such as Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, and Jacob & Co. Some of the most widely discussed pieces include a Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime, a Richard Mille Blue Sapphire Skull, and a custom Jacob & Co. "Opera Vantara" watch decorated with miniature animal figures.

Anant has also been associated with high-end aviation and automotive assets, including travel on a customized Boeing Business Jet and luxury cars such as a Rolls-Royce Phantom.