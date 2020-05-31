Alfred Ford net worth: Alfred Ford is an American businessman who has a net worth of $100 million. He is best known for being heir to the Ford fortune. He is the great-grandson of Henry Ford.

Alfred Ford was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1950. He is the great grandson of the founder of the Ford Motor Company, Henry Ford. Alfred Ford serves as the Chairman of ISKCON project and the Chairman of Temple of the Vedic Planetarium. He is also a board member of the Ford Motor Company. He is the son of Walter B. Ford II and Josephine Clay Ford who was the daughter of Edsel Ford and the son of Henry Ford. Both his mother and father were born with the last name Ford. Alfred's uncle was William Clay Ford, Sr. Alfred Ford is associated with the Hare Krishna movement and is an initiated disciple of A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada. He joined the International Society for Krishna Consciousness in 1975. He purchased a $600 thousand mansion in Honolulu to house a Hare Krishna temple.