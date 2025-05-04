What is Ahmed Zayat's net worth?

Ahmed Zayat is an Egyptian-American entrepreneur and owner of Thoroughbred race horses who has a net worth of $50 million. Ahmed Zayat is best known as the owner of Zayat Stables and for breeding and owning American Pharoah, the 2015 Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup Classic winner. Zayat's journey from revitalizing Egypt's beverage industry to achieving historic success in American horse racing is marked by ambition, resilience, and a deep passion for the sport.

Early Life and Education

Born on August 31, 1962, in Cairo, Egypt, Ahmed Zayat was raised in the suburb of Maadi in a family with a strong emphasis on education and achievement. His father, Dr. Alaa el-Zayat, was a prominent physician and personal doctor to Egyptian President Anwar Sadat. Ahmed developed an early interest in equestrian activities, competing in show jumping and winning national titles in Egypt during his youth. At 18, he moved to the United States, earning a bachelor's degree from Yeshiva University and later a master's degree in public health administration from Boston University.

Business Ventures in Egypt

In the 1990s, Zayat returned to Egypt and led an investment group that acquired Al-Ahram Beverages Company, a formerly state-owned enterprise. Under his leadership, the company underwent significant modernization, introducing new products, including non-alcoholic beverages catering to the Muslim market. In 2002, Al-Ahram was sold to Heineken International for $280 million, marking one of the largest corporate buyouts in Egyptian history.

Entry into Horse Racing

Zayat's passion for horses led him to establish Zayat Stables in 2005 after returning to the United States. Based in New Jersey, the stable quickly became a major presence in American horse racing, owning and breeding numerous high-caliber horses. Zayat Stables found early success with horses like Pioneerof the Nile, Bodemeister, and Paynter, many of which finished among the top contenders in Triple Crown races.

American Pharoah and the Triple Crown

The pinnacle of Zayat's racing career came with American Pharoah, a colt bred and owned by Zayat Stables. In 2015, American Pharoah won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes, becoming the first horse in 37 years to win the Triple Crown. He then went on to win the Breeders' Cup Classic, completing the first-ever Grand Slam of American horse racing. This historic achievement brought international acclaim to Zayat and cemented his place in racing history.

Stud Career and Ownership Transition

Following his racing career, American Pharoah was retired to stud at Ashford Stud, a division of Coolmore Stud, in Kentucky. His initial stud fee was set at $200,000, reflecting his exceptional racing accomplishments. In his early years at stud, American Pharoah bred over 100 mares annually, generating substantial revenue. Estimates suggest that during his peak, he earned between $20 million to $30 million per year in stud fees. Over time, as is common in the industry, his stud fee adjusted to market conditions, with recent figures around $45,000 per live foal.

Prior to American Pharoah's Triple Crown victory, Zayat sold the colt's breeding rights to Coolmore Stud. While he retained full control over American Pharoah's racing career through its conclusion, the breeding rights transfer meant that Coolmore assumed ownership of the horse upon his retirement from racing. Consequently, Ahmed Zayat no longer holds ownership of American Pharoah.

Legal and Financial Challenges

Despite his successes, Zayat faced multiple financial setbacks. In 2010, he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after a lender attempted to foreclose on his racing assets. Although the stable was restructured and continued operations, further legal troubles followed. In 2020, Zayat Stables filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy after creditors claimed he owed over $19 million in unpaid debts. The bankruptcy case included allegations of unpaid stud fees, misused assets, and mismanagement. Several legal settlements followed, including a $5 million agreement with a major creditor.

Personal Life

Ahmed Zayat lives in Teaneck, New Jersey, with his wife, Joanne, and their four children: Ashley, Justin, Benjamin, and Emma. His son Justin has played a significant role in the operations of Zayat Stables, often serving as the public face of the family business during American Pharoah's rise. Several horses have been named in honor of family members, reflecting the Zayats' deep personal connection to the sport.