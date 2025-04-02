What Is Brent Bolthouse's Net Worth?

Brent Bolthouse is an American entrepreneur, DJ, event producer, producer, and photographer who has a net worth of $20 million. Brent Bolthouse is probably most famous for founding Bolthouse Productions in 1989. He also promoted for the Roxbury, House of Blues, and The Viper Room, and he opened his own clubs Babylon, Opium Den, and Avalon.

In 2005, Bolthouse announced a partnership with Sam Nazarian's SBE Entertainment Group to develop, promote, and operate bars, nightclubs, restaurants, lounges, and supper clubs. The collaboration produced Hyde Lounge, Foxtail, Area, Katsuya, and Chef Michael Mina XIV Restaurant.

He started working on the luxury hotel SLS Hotel Beverly Hills in 2008. Brent partnered with VOX Entertainment in 2009 to form Bolthouse VOX Events. Their clients included T-Mobile, HBO, Vanity Fair, Prada, and Mercedes-Benz. Bolthouse has appeared on the TV shows "The Hills" (2006–2009), "Entourage" (2010), and "LA Ink" (2010) and in films such as "Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth" (1992), "Warlock: The Armageddon" (1993), "Full Eclipse" (1993), and "The Immortals" (1995). He has executive produced the documentaries "NSync: Bigger Than Live" (2001) and "Camp OrangeRay" (2022) and the film "This is not dying" (2017). Brent has co-hosting the radio show "Feel My Heat," and he has DJed at The Ray-Ban Awards, Sundance 2009, and the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After-Party.

Early Life

Brent Bolthouse was born on December 18, 1969, in Sierra Madre, California. He dropped out of high school during his sophomore year and took a job at Judy's Mobil in Sherman Oaks. Around this time, Bolthouse was diagnosed with dyslexia.

Career

Brent moved to Los Angeles in 1987 and started working as a club promoter. In 1989, he founded Bolthouse Productions. He opened the clubs Opium Den, Babylon, and Avalon in Los Angeles, and he co-owned the nightclub Body English at Las Vegas' Hard Rock Hotel. In 1991, he partnered with Jenifer Rosero, who has remained his business partner. In 2005, Bolthouse Productions entered into a partnership with Sam Nazarian's SBE Entertainment Group to develop, promote, and operate bars, nightclubs, restaurants, lounges, and supper clubs. Bolthouse and SBE collaborated on the Hyde Lounge, Katsuya, Foxtail, and Area, to name a few, before the partnership ended in 2009. In 2008, Brent started working on SLS Hotel Beverly Hills, a luxury hotel featuring the restaurant The Bazaar by José Andrés. That year Bolthouse also began co-hosting the "Feel My Heat" radio show with Danny Masterson on Indie 103.1. "Rolling Stone" rated it the #1 radio show in the "Indie" category. Brent played a DJ in the Jessica Simpson music video "A Public Affair," and he has served as a DJ at events such as the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After-Party, Nylon Hot Hollywood Party, and The Ray-Ban Awards.

In 2009, Bolthouse Productions began a partnership with VOX Entertainment and formed Bolthouse VOX Events. The company's clients included Vanity Fair, HBO, Prada, and Mercedes-Benz, and Bolthouse VOX partnered with Wolfgang Puck Catering for some of their events. Bolthouse Productions partnered with the production company Best Events in 2011 to pursue creative opportunities such as establishing Sunset Boulevard's Warwick lounge.

In 2012, Brent opened The Bungalow restaurant at Santa Monica's Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, and two years later, it was announced that he would expand the brand and open a location in Huntington Beach. Bolthouse founded the festival Neon Carnival, which takes place in Thermal, California, during Coachella weekend. According to a 2024 "Rolling Stone" article, "Brought to life by famed LA nightlife king Brent Bolthouse and producing partner Jeffrey Best, Neon Carnival returns for its 13th year as one of the marquee attractions during festival weekend. A strict, invite-only event, the party will once again feature three football fields of carnival-style games, bumper cars and Neon Carnival's iconic light-up ferris wheel."

Personal Life

In September 2023, Brent became engaged to Nitsa Citrine. Nitsa is a wellness expert, and she hosts the podcast "Soundfood." Bolthouse was previously married to Alexandra Shabtai, and they welcomed a son together before divorcing. Brent has struggled with alcoholism and drug addiction, and in a November 2024 Instagram post, he revealed that he was celebrating 38 years of sobriety.

Real Estate

In September 2011, Bolthouse put his 1,342-square-foot Los Angeles home on the market for $1.495 million. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home sold for $1.46 million a few months later. The John Lautner-designed home was built in 1947, and Brent reportedly paid $975,000 for it in 2004.