What is Bill Guthy's Net Worth?

Bill Guthy is an American businessman who has a net worth of $600 million. Bill Guthy earned his fortune as the co-founder of Guthy-Renker. Bill Guthy graduated from Ambassador College (Pasadena, California) in 1977.

Guthy-Renker

Always an entrepreneur at heart, Guthy turned his knowledge of distribution, gained from owning and operating his own cassette duplication business, into a hugely successful fulfillment services business which he co-founded with Greg Renker in 1981. Their focus soon turned to new product and brand development, including selecting, licensing and developing products that met the direct response criteria for success.

One of their key early strategies involved casting talent that had an associated product story rather than using a traditional endorsement. Guthy-Renker has partnered with many celebrities as well as physicians over the years to launch their skin and hair care products (Victoria Principal, Cindy Crawford, Dr. Perricone, etc.).

Today, Guthy-Renker employs around 650 people and has more than 400,000 square feet of fulfillment distribution and call center space, with locations in California, Louisiana and North Carolina. Guthy has been spotlighted in Fortune Magazine on its list of America's Smartest Young Entrepreneurs and has been honored as one of Inc. Magazine's Entrepreneurs of the Year (2013). Other honors include being recognized, along with partner Greg Renker, by Goldman Sachs as two of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs during the 2013 Innovators Summit.

Guthy-Renker Revenue

By 2001, the company was generating $400 million per year in revenue. That number had grown to $1.5 billion by 2009. By 2012 it was $1.9 billion. Today their revenues are estimated to be somewhere around $2 billion per year.

Personal Life

Bill and his wife Victoria have two children. One of their children Jackson Guthy is a musician who gained some notoriety in 2019 for being the boyfriend of disgraced YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli, daughter of college cheaters Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. In the wake of scandal, Olivia reportedly refused to speak or live with her parents and chose to hide out at Jackson's family estate in Malibu.

Real Estate

Bill and his wife Victoria Jackson own several expensive mansion in the Los Angeles area. In total, Bill Guthy's net worth from real estate alone is at least $100 million.

In August 2017 the Guthys spent $6.85 million to acquire Kendall Jenner's West Hollywood mansion.

In 2002 the Guthys spent $17 million to acquire half of the former Buster Keaton estate in Beverly Hills. In 2016 they spent $16.2 million to acquire the other half of the former estate to bring together two full acres of formerly united property.

In 2012 the Guthys paid Ellen DeGeneres $13 million to acquire her Malibu home which was the former marital home of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston.

In 2014 the Guthys bought NBA coach Doc Rivers' two-bedroom condo in LA.

In the middle of 2021 Bill and Victoria spent $23 million on TWO real estate transactions. They paid $7.4 million for a home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood and $15.4 million for a gated home in a Malibu community called Serra Retreat.

They also own a 5-are lakefront retreat in North Carolina on a lake called Lake Toxaway.