What is Beto Pérez's Net Worth?

Beto Pérez is a Colombian dancer, choreographer, and entrepreneur who has a net worth of $30 million.  Beto Pérez hit it big by co-founding the exercise fitness program Zumba in the early 2000s. A mix of dance and aerobic exercise elements with Latin music, the program has expanded to encompass 200,000 locations in countries around the world. Pérez also established Zumba Fitness LLC, which sells Zumba videos and products, including a fashion line.

Early Life and Education

Alberto Pérez was born on March 15, 1970 in Cali, Colombia. Raised by a single mother, he began working at an early age to support his family, and was already working three jobs by the time he was 14. Passionate about dancing, Pérez won a national lambada contest in Colombia; he was subsequently accepted into a prestigious dance academy in Cali.

(Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Zumba Academy)

Zumba

In the late 1990s, Pérez moved to Miami, Florida, where he continued teaching aerobics classes. During this time, he increasingly began integrating Latin dance music into his routines. In 2001, Pérez partnered with Alberto Perlman and Alberto Aghion to launch the fitness program Zumba, consisting of a mix of dance and aerobic exercise elements combined with Latin music. The four basic rhythms of Zumba choreography were eventually established as salsa, reggaeton, merengue, and cumbia, with each basic rhythm containing four core steps.

In 2002, Zumba started selling infomercials and DVDs, and in 2005 the Zumba Academy was created to license instructors for teaching official Zumba classes. Several different types of Zumba classes were established over the ensuing years, including Zumba Step, Aqua Zumba, Zumba Kids, and Zumba in the Circuit. With around 200,000 locations in countries around the world, Zumba has around 15 million practitioners.

In 2007, Zumba started selling clothing for various age groups under the fashion brand Zumba Wear. A few years later, the company released its first fitness video game, "Zumba Fitness." That was followed by "Zumba Fitness 2" in 2011 and "Zumba Fitness Rush" and "Zumba Fitness Core" in 2012. Around this time, Zumba began releasing a series of music compilation albums called "Zumba Fitness Dance Party." In 2013, the company released the video games "Zumba Fitness: World Party" and "Zumba Kids."

Beto Perez

Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

Music Singles

Because of Zumba's close ties with Latin music, Pérez has released some music of his own. With Colombian singer Mara, he collaborated on the successful single "Crazy Love." In 2012, Pérez was featured alongside Luis Guisao and Soldat Jahman on DJ Mam's song "Fiesta Buena," which charted in France and Belgium.

Sex Tape Scandal

Pérez was involved in a major sex tape scandal with actress Luly Bossa that caused him to stay away from Colombia for 14 years. Although he was accused of leaking the tape himself, Pérez denied it.

Personal Life

In early 2020, a couple of months before his 50th birthday, Pérez had a daughter named Antonella.

Real Estate

In July 2019, Beto paid $5.5 million for a 2,000-square-foot condo in a tower in Miami.

