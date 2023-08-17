Info Category: Richest Business Net Worth: $100 Million Date of Birth: May 2, 1974 (49 years old) Place of Birth: Fort Wayne, Indiana Gender: Female 💰 Compare Angie Hicks' Net Worth

What is Angie Hicks's Net Worth?

Angie Hicks is an entrepreneur and businesswoman who has a net worth of $100 million. Angie Hicks earned her fortune as the co-founder of the home services website Angie's List, now called Angi. The site, which was acquired by IAC for $500 million and merged with HomeAdvisor in 2017, allows users to search for contractors providing home improvement services in over 700 categories. Among her other activities, Hicks is a member of the TechPoint Board of Directors and a former member of the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Early Life and Education

Angie Hicks was born on May 2, 1974 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to a UPS driver and a bank teller. For her higher education, she attended DePauw University in Greencastle, from which she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in economics in 1995. Hicks later went to Harvard Business School to obtain her Master of Business Administration degree.

Angie's List

While doing a college internship at the venture capital firm CID Equity Partners, Hicks met venture capitalist William S. Oesterle. In 1995, Oesterle hired Hicks to find a reliable construction contractor in the suburbs of Columbus, Ohio, where he lived. Hicks subsequently moved to Columbus to help Oesterle establish Columbus Neighbors, a call-in service and publication with reviews of local home and lawn services. After Hicks successfully recruited over 1,000 members during the year, the business was renamed Angie's List. In 1996, the company moved its headquarters to Indianapolis after acquiring the similar business Unified Neighbors, which was based there. Angie's List moved onto the Internet by the end of the decade, where its database and customer base grew substantially throughout the United States. As it expanded, it began offering additional services beyond home improvement and maintenance, such as auto care and health care. Business relations also grew over the years, and in 2010 Angie's List raised a total of $25 million in capital from investors.

In late 2011, Angie's List went public on the Nasdaq. Although there was some concern from investors about the company failing to show any annual profit, by 2015 growth estimates indicated a substantial earnings-per-share growth. That year, the company had its first profitable year since its founding two decades earlier.

In 2017, Angie's List was acquired by the holding company IAC and merged with the digital marketplace HomeAdvisor. This resulted in a new publicly-traded company called ANGI Homeservices, of which Hicks became the Chief Customer Officer. By that time, the company offered over 10 million verified reviews of local service providers in hundreds of categories. In March of 2021, Angie's List was rebranded as Angi. The following year, IAC CEO Joey Levin was appointed as the company's new CEO.

Angi Stock Holdings

After all the various acquisitions, mergers and spinoffs, today Angie Hicks owns 1.8% of the publicly-traded ANGI. As of this writing, Angie's stake is worth $18 million.

Other Ventures and Activities

Beyond Angie's List, Hicks co-founded the Governor Bob Orr Indiana Entrepreneurial Fellowship Program, and served as a member of its Board of Directors. Additionally, she served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce from 2014 to 2016. Following that, Hicks joined the Board of Directors of TechPoint, a tech nonprofit and growth accelerator in Indiana.

Personal Life

Hicks is married with three children, although the identity of her husband is not publicly known. She is a known introvert and prefers to stay out of the media spotlight.