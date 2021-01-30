Tyrus net worth: Tyrus is an American actor, political commentator, and professional wrestler who has a net worth of $2 million. He is best known for wrestling in the WWE as Brodus Clay.

Tyrus was born in Boston, Massachusetts in February 1973. He signed a contract with a WWE developmental territory Deep South Wrestling in 2006 and then competed for Florida Championship Wrestling. Tyrus debuted in the WWE in 2011 and was known as the Funkasaurus. Tyrus wrestled in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) from 2014 to 2017 under the name Tyrus. He began appearing on The Greg Gutfeld Show on the Fox News Channel in 2016. Tyrus hosted the Fox Nation TV series Un-PC and Nuff Said. Tyrus appeared in the films No One Lives, Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery, and Supercon. He has also appeared in episodes of the TV series Total Divas, Outnumbered, Fox & Friends, GLOW, MacGyver, and more.