What is Trish Stratus' Net Worth?

Trish Stratus is a retired Greek Canadian wrestler, fitness model, and actress who has a net worth of $6 million dollars. Trish Stratus is one of the most-popular female wrestlers of all time. She began working as a fitness model while she was a student at York University. While working as a receptionist at a gym during a faculty strike at York, she was invited to do a test shoot for MuscleMag International. This led to a successful fitness modeling career, and a hosting job as part of "Live Audio Wrestling" on Toronto Sports Radio. She began wrestling for the WWF/WWE in 2000, appearing as a "heel". She wrestled professionally through 2006 and was a four time Women's Wrestling Champion. Since retiring she has served as the spokesperson for the World Natural Sports Association, and has appeared on various reality shows and in films.

Early Life

Stratus was born on December 18, 1975 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and given the name Patricia Anne Stratigias. Her parents, John and Alice, are of Polish and Greek descent and she grew up with her younger sisters, Christie and Melissa. As a child, she enjoyed watching wrestling and as a fan of wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage. She attended Bayview Secondary School in Richmond Hill Ontario and then enrolled at York University where she studied biology and kinesiology, while also playing soccer and field hockey.

While working at a receptionist at a local gym, she was approached by the publisher of "MuscleMag International" to do a test shoot for the magazine. This began her career in fitness modeling.

Modeling Career

After being discovered, Stratus appeared on numerous magazine covers, including the May 1998 issue of "MusicleMag International." She signed a two-year modeling contract and also began hosting "Live Audio Wrestling" on Toronto Sports Radio along with co-hosts Big Daddy Donnie and Jeff Marek.

By November of 1999, her fitness modeling work caught the attention of the World Wrestling Federation and they signed her to a multi-year contract. She was sent to train at Sully's Gym with trainer and professional wrestler, Ron Hutchinson.

WWE Career

In March of 2000, Stratus made her wrestling debut in an episode of "Sunday Night Heat," officially going by the name of Trish Stratus for the first time. Her first role in the company was acting as valet and manager for the tag team, Test and Prince Albert. She also began managing Val Venis in an effort to help him secure the WWE Intercontinental Championship, though he was ultimately unsuccessful.

Stratus herself made her in-ring debut in June of 2000 in an episode of "SmackDown!" in which she won a tag team match with Test and Prince Albert against the Hardy Boyz an Lita. This led to the development of a storyline feud between Stratus and Lita. It eventually culminated in an Indian Strap match on an episode of "Raw" in which Stratus won. The same year, she competed for the WWF Women's Championship, but was ultimately unsuccessful.

The next year, in 2001, Stratus became involved in an angle with WWF Chairman Vince McMahon, which angered McMahon's daughter, Stephanie. This story developed over the next few months and eventually led to Stratus turning face. She was sidelined for a few months after injuring her ankle, though she kept herself visible by hosting "Excess" on TNN.

When Stratus returned to the ring, she appeared in the Survivor Series where she won the WWF Women's Championship for the first time. She was then involved in a feud with fellow wrestler, Jazz, who eventually managed to win the title from Stratus. However, Stratus was able to then win the WWE Hardcore Championship in 2002. For the next year and a half, Stratus would be involved in a number of storylines revolving around her efforts to win back and maintain the Women's Championship.

One of her next big storylines involved an on-screen romance with Chris Jericho, whom she had agreed to go on a date with in an episode of "raw." They participated as an intergender tag team which eventually involved another couple, Christian and Lita. Lita and Stratus then teamed up in a Battle of the Sexes tag team in which the women lost. Stratus would continue her on-screen romance with Jericho for the next year or so.

In 2004, Stratus was able to win the WWE Women's Championship for a fifth time. However, she soon after broke her hand and had to stay out of the ring for a month, though she was able to recapture the title shortly after her return. Stratus would continue wrestling for most of the 2000s, though she started doing so on a part-time basis during the latter half of the decade. She made a number of guest appearances on various WWE specials after 2010 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. She was honored in January of 2018 as one of the greatest female superstars is the history of "Raw." She then briefly returned to the ring for a few matches that same year.

Outside of wrestling, Stratus has appeared in a number of television shows like "Armed & Famous," "The Second City's Next Comedy Legend," and "Stratusphere." She has also appeared in many WWE video games, making a total of twenty-six appearances. Additionally, she opened her own yoga studio in Toronto in 2008.

Personal Life

In September of 2006, Stratus married her high school sweetheart and boyfriend of 14 years, Ron Frisco. Her bridal gown was featured on the cover of "Today's Bride" magazine and several of her friends from WWE attended the wedding. When she was supposed to go on her honeymoon, Stratus got the call to join the show, "Armed & Famous," so she skipped the honeymoon in order to film.

In 2013, Stratus and Frisco had a son and then had a daughter together in 2017. She has been involved in a number of different charity organizations like the Ronald McDonald House, Dreams Take Flight, and the Special Olympics. She also was the spokesperson for the World Natural Sports Association beginning in 2001. She raised money for Dignitas International in 2008 by participating in the Island Triathlon Series.